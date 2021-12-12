Griff Dazzles In Christmas Dress Of Dreams On The Jingle Bell Ball Red Carpet

Griff wowed fans on the red carpet at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Griff stole the show with her Capital Jingle Bell Ball red carpet look, turning heads in a stunning silver Christmas dress.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The upcoming singer songwriter performed alongside Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, JLS and many more iconic artists at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard - and we can't get enough of her getup at today's ball.

Watch Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard on Global Player

She sparkled onto the red carpet in a fierce silver floor-length dress, covered head to toe in jewels. We have no words.

Griff, who is just 20-years-old, paired the classy number with grey metallic looking tights and some black platforms.

Griff on the red carpet at JBB. Picture: Alamy

Her hair was scraped back into a powerful bobble braid and she accessorised in her statement silver jewellery, looking effortlessly flawless.

This is Griff's first ever Jingle Bell Ball performance and she did not disappoint, singing 'One Night', 'Love Is A Compass' and 'Black Hole'.

She told The Breakfast Show's Roman Kemp backstage that she was in the crowd just two years ago, watching her idol Taylor Swift, who was headlining in 2019.

"I've gone full circle," she joked.

Griff smiling on the red carpet at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Alamy

Griff performs on stage during day two of Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard. Picture: Alamy

During her interview she also said if she could have anyone watching her in the audience it would have to be Taylor - a dream she is holding on to.

Make sure to watch the Jingle Bell Ball live to see what all the other guests have up their sleeves. Also download the Global Player app for all the latest on Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.

> Download Our App For All The Latest On Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard.