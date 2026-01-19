Jesy Nelson and partner Zion Foster reportedly split after twins' SMA diagnosis

19 January 2026, 11:09

Jesy and Zion started dating in January 2022
Jesy and Zion started dating in January 2022. Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Why did Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster split? Here's everything that's been said about their split.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson welcomed twin babies, Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, in May 2025 with her then partner Zion Foster after a high-risk pregnancy.

Four months later, Zion got down on one knee and the pair revealed they were engaged in an adorable post captioned: "Just got engaged to my best friend 🥹💍"

Now, after Jesy shared that their daughters have been diagnosed with SMA Type 1 (spinal muscular atrophy) and that her life has done a 360, it's been reported that she and Zion have ended their romantic relationship.

Jesy and Zion announced they were expecting in January 2025
Jesy and Zion announced they were expecting in January 2025. Picture: Instagram

Why did Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster split?

At the time of writing, no reason has been given for the split and it remains alleged due to neither parties confirming it.

A source has told the tabloids that Jesy "and Zion remain friends and are fully focused on their daughters". They added: "They are fully united in co-parenting. Their priority continues to be the well-being of their daughters."

This comes after fans noticed that during her appearance on This Morning, Jesy was not wearing her engagement ring.

So far, neither Jesy or Zion's Instagrams still feature snap shots of their relationship through the years. We'll update this page as soon as they speak out on the claims.

Jesy and Zion got engaged in September 2026
Jesy and Zion got engaged in September 2026. Picture: Instagram

Jesy and Zion started dating in January 2022 but briefly split in 2024 just before they were set to release their song 'Mine'. Fans were quick to spot the pair had removed any mention of each other online however they seem to have ended thing amicably.

Under a video posted by OK! about the split, Zion said: "beautiful woman inside and out, wish her nothing but the best."

The couple quietly got back together in November 2024 and two months later they announced they are expecting twins. A fair few of Jesy's fans didn't realise the pair were back on, but shared their support in droves.

On Reddit one fan said: "This is Amazing!!! I didn't realise her and Zion were back together but I am so happy for her."

Another wrote: "Congratulations to her! Thought her and Zion had split up but if they're back together and happy then who are we to judge."

Read more celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Zion Foster?

Who is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Zion Foster?

Love Island All Stars 2025 couples looking shocked.

Love Island All Stars recoupling updates: Who's coupled up with who on Love Island?

Love Island

Perrie has announced the birth of her second baby!

Perrie Edwards announces birth of her second baby with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Scott van-der-Sluis is back on Love Island for the third All Stars series.

Love Island All Stars' Scott van-der-Sluis' age, ex-girlfriend and what series he’s from

Love Island

Love Island's Shaq All Stars promo image and pictured posing with ex Tanya.

Love Island All Stars' Shaq finally reveals real reason for Tanya split

Love Island

Scott's diss about Sean and Joey Essex has entered the Love Island one liners hall of fame

Love Island All Stars fans say Scott's savage Sean diss is already the "line of the season"

Love Island

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings for Stranger Things 5

Stranger Things' Duffer brothers say they have not filmed multiple endings

Audrey Hobert is January’s Capital Buzz Artist

Audrey Hobert is January’s Capital Buzz Artist

Exclusive
Kylie Minogue spills on Met Gala after party with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

Kylie Minogue spills on "wild" Met Gala interaction with Jonathan Bailey and Andrew Scott

Exclusive
I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

I'm A Celeb winner Angry Ginge reveals One Direction star slid into his DMs after the final

TV & Film

Exclusive
Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Stranger Things' Finn, Caleb & Gaten vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
Louis Tomlinson with Capital [left]. One Direction [right]

Louis Tomlinson reveals his favourite unreleased One Direction song

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Harry Styles

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Stranger Things

Squid Game

The Kardashians

Bridgerton

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits