Jesy Nelson and partner Zion Foster reportedly split after twins' SMA diagnosis

Jesy and Zion started dating in January 2022. Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Why did Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster split? Here's everything that's been said about their split.

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson welcomed twin babies, Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, in May 2025 with her then partner Zion Foster after a high-risk pregnancy.

Four months later, Zion got down on one knee and the pair revealed they were engaged in an adorable post captioned: "Just got engaged to my best friend 🥹💍"

Now, after Jesy shared that their daughters have been diagnosed with SMA Type 1 (spinal muscular atrophy) and that her life has done a 360, it's been reported that she and Zion have ended their romantic relationship.

Jesy and Zion announced they were expecting in January 2025. Picture: Instagram

Why did Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster split?

At the time of writing, no reason has been given for the split and it remains alleged due to neither parties confirming it.

A source has told the tabloids that Jesy "and Zion remain friends and are fully focused on their daughters". They added: "They are fully united in co-parenting. Their priority continues to be the well-being of their daughters."

This comes after fans noticed that during her appearance on This Morning, Jesy was not wearing her engagement ring.

So far, neither Jesy or Zion's Instagrams still feature snap shots of their relationship through the years. We'll update this page as soon as they speak out on the claims.

Jesy and Zion got engaged in September 2026. Picture: Instagram

Jesy and Zion started dating in January 2022 but briefly split in 2024 just before they were set to release their song 'Mine'. Fans were quick to spot the pair had removed any mention of each other online however they seem to have ended thing amicably.

Under a video posted by OK! about the split, Zion said: "beautiful woman inside and out, wish her nothing but the best."

The couple quietly got back together in November 2024 and two months later they announced they are expecting twins. A fair few of Jesy's fans didn't realise the pair were back on, but shared their support in droves.

On Reddit one fan said: "This is Amazing!!! I didn't realise her and Zion were back together but I am so happy for her."

Another wrote: "Congratulations to her! Thought her and Zion had split up but if they're back together and happy then who are we to judge."

