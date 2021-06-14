Jesy Nelson Responds To Speculation She’s The Next X Factor Judge

Jesy Nelson responded to reports she's set to be the next X Factor judge. Picture: Getty / Jesy Nelson/Instagram

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson had a straight-up answer for a fan who asked if she’s really becoming an X Factor judge.

Following reports the ex Little Mix star was set to become the next X Factor judge, Jesy Nelson has shut down the rumours herself.

Fan account Jesysphotos messaged the singer to ask if it’s true she’s joining series 16 of The X Factor, and Jesy had a straight response.

“No,” she replied with two laughing emojis.

Jesy Nelson has just turned 30. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

It was rumoured Jesy was joining Simon Cowell on the judging panel in 2022 after fans noticed her name had been added to the Wikipedia page – which, obviously, can be edited by anyone.

Jesy’s name was alongside Cheryl – who hasn’t appeared on the show since 2015 – and Nicole Scherzinger, who left in 2014.

The former Little Mix singer, who just turned 30, was said to be at the top of Simon Cowell’s list for new judges after the girlband themselves found fame on the show when they won in 2011.

And the role would have been ideal, as Jesy made her debut as a talent judge alongside Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall on their show The Search last year.

Jesy Nelson is working on her solo career. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy skipped the final episode of the show weeks before it was announced she’d left the band and the remaining girls have continued as a trio.

The star is in the midst of making her comeback to music, carving out a solo career after leaving the band that made her famous in December 2020.

The songstress often posts clips of her studio and songwriting sessions on Instagram Stories, teasing she’s got new music on the way soon.

