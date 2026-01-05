Jesy Nelson's ex Chris Hughes shows support after emotional twin health update

His girlfriend JoJo Siwa also shared her support.

Jesy Nelson's ex boyfriend Chris Hughes sent her support after update on her babies' health. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Jesy Nelson's ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes and his new girlfriend JoJo Siwa have shared support on her recent post about her twins' health.

On Sunday 4th January, former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson shared an update about her eight-month-old twins' health. After a high-risk pregnancy, Jesy welcomed her twin babies, Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster, with fiancé Zion Foster in May 2025.

While the twins were premature, they were said to have arrived "healthy and fighting strong". Now, after four months of investigation and hospital appointments, Jesy revealed that the twins have been diagnosed with a rare and incurable muscle disease called SMA Type 1.

Taking to social media to share their diagnosis and warn parents about the signs to be aware of, Jesy said she'd been told her twin daughters will likely never walk.

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson dated in 2019 and 2020. Picture: Getty

Jesy's comments were instantly flood with support and well wishes but most notably her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend shared their support.

Love Island's Chris Hughes, who dated Jesy between 2019 and 2020, left a comment under her post saying: "A warrior Jess. Be easy on yourself. Sending prayers to you all, everyone behind you guys 🤍"

His now-girlfriend JoJo Siwa also left a message of support on the post. The 22-year-old performer said: "Sending lots of love and prayers❤️❤️"

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster in the NICU with their babies Ocean and Story. Picture: Instagram

In response to Chris' comment, one fan said: "Just shows what a lovely person you are Chris that you’ve taken time out your day to send a lovely message sending lots of love to all."

Another wrote: "I expected nothing less @chrishughesofficial Just shows what a lovely human you are ❤️"

Jesy and Chris split during lockdown and were have said to have ended things over the phone. A source told the tabloids: "Jesy and Chris split up a couple of weeks ago. It was all very amicable and they're still really good friends.

"They had a chat on the phone about their relationship and both agreed that it felt like it had run its course - they're both absolutely fine."

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster got engaged in 2025. Picture: Instagram

And it seems they have remained on good terms as when Jesy initially announced her pregnancy with Zion, Chris commented "Go on girl".

Jesy has been with her now-fiancé Zion since 2022, they split for a short period in 2024 before getting back together. Zion asked Jesy to marry him in September last year.

