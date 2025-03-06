Jesy Nelson reveals she 'could lose both twins' in emotional pregnancy update

6 March 2025, 10:54 | Updated: 6 March 2025, 11:12

Jesy Nelson reveals she 'could lose both twins' in emotional pregnancy update
Jesy Nelson reveals she 'could lose both twins' in emotional pregnancy update. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Jesy Nelson and boyfriend Zion Foster said they wanted to "raise awareness" about twin pregnancies.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson revealed her pregnancy with boyfriend Zion Foster to the world at the start of 2025 with a post that said she was 'eating for three', confirming she was having twins.

Of course, fans were elated with the news and Jesy thanked them for their support. Now, in a candid video, Jesy and Zion have given fans an extremely vulnerable update about the pregnancy and its complications.

"We wanted to let you in on our journey of what we've been going through. So we are having identical twins which is so exciting - we cannot believe it.

"But, unfortunately, there are complications that come with having identical twins," Jesy started in the video posted to Instagram.

Jesy Nelson breaks down as she reveals she’s suffering complications in pregnancy

The singer went on to explain: "The type of twins we are having are called mono/di twins and so normally most twins will have two placentas that they feed off of.

"But when you have mono/di twins, that means your twins live off one placenta which can lead to lots of complications - one of them being one baby might take all the nutrients which, and it's really awful to say, but could lead to both babies dying."

Jesy became emotional as she said she and Zion feel "blessed" to have been given twins but were "really sad" to find out about the complications that can come with it.

She then explained that she is currently "pre-stage TTTS which is twin-to-twin transfusion" and is being monitored very closely.

What is twin to twin transfusion?

Jesy Nelson announced she is a expecting twins
Jesy Nelson announced she is a expecting twins. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

TTTS is a rare pregnancy condition that affects identical twins who share a placenta. It occurs when there's an imbalance of blood flow between the twins.

According to the NHS it's caused by abnormal connecting blood vessels in the twins' placenta which results in an imbalanced blood flow from one twin (known as the donor) to the other (recipient), leaving one baby with a greater blood volume than the other.

Heartbreakingly, Jesy shared that "every time" she's had a scan things have "got a little bit worse", however she said that she and Zion are "hoping and praying" for the best.

"We had no clue that this kind of thing happens when you have twins. We just really wanna raise awareness about this," she said before adding that they'll be sharing more updates from now on.

Read more celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Millie Bobby Brown gets apology from Matt Lucas after viral post "mocking" her appearance

Millie Bobby Brown gets apology from Matt Lucas after viral post "mocking" her appearance

What does the 'reheating nachos' meme actually mean? Here's the full explainer

What does 'reheating nachos' meme mean? The viral trend explained in full

Exclusive
Luca addresses those Ronnie comments

Love Island’s Luca gives an update on unexpected Ronnie feud

Love Island

MAFS Australia's Lauren Hall claims producers 'set her up' at the couples retreat

MAFS Australia's Lauren claims producers 'set her up' in Jamie couples retreat argument

TV & Film

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, new dates, setlist and more

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket prices, presale codes, new dates, setlist and more

Lauren and Jonathan were paired up by the MAFS experts for 2024

Are Lauren Dunn and Jonathan ‘Jono’ McCullough from MAFS Australia still together?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio return as Daredevil and Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil's Charlie Cox & Vincent D'Onofrio Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Exclusive
Kate Hudson turned down the role of Andy in The Devil Wears Prada

Kate Hudson confirms she turned down major Devil Wears Prada role

TV & Film

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits