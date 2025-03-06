Jesy Nelson reveals she 'could lose both twins' in emotional pregnancy update

Jesy Nelson reveals she 'could lose both twins' in emotional pregnancy update. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Jesy Nelson and boyfriend Zion Foster said they wanted to "raise awareness" about twin pregnancies.

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson revealed her pregnancy with boyfriend Zion Foster to the world at the start of 2025 with a post that said she was 'eating for three', confirming she was having twins.

Of course, fans were elated with the news and Jesy thanked them for their support. Now, in a candid video, Jesy and Zion have given fans an extremely vulnerable update about the pregnancy and its complications.

"We wanted to let you in on our journey of what we've been going through. So we are having identical twins which is so exciting - we cannot believe it.

"But, unfortunately, there are complications that come with having identical twins," Jesy started in the video posted to Instagram.

Jesy Nelson breaks down as she reveals she’s suffering complications in pregnancy

The singer went on to explain: "The type of twins we are having are called mono/di twins and so normally most twins will have two placentas that they feed off of.

"But when you have mono/di twins, that means your twins live off one placenta which can lead to lots of complications - one of them being one baby might take all the nutrients which, and it's really awful to say, but could lead to both babies dying."

Jesy became emotional as she said she and Zion feel "blessed" to have been given twins but were "really sad" to find out about the complications that can come with it.

She then explained that she is currently "pre-stage TTTS which is twin-to-twin transfusion" and is being monitored very closely.

What is twin to twin transfusion?

Jesy Nelson announced she is a expecting twins. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

TTTS is a rare pregnancy condition that affects identical twins who share a placenta. It occurs when there's an imbalance of blood flow between the twins.

According to the NHS it's caused by abnormal connecting blood vessels in the twins' placenta which results in an imbalanced blood flow from one twin (known as the donor) to the other (recipient), leaving one baby with a greater blood volume than the other.

Heartbreakingly, Jesy shared that "every time" she's had a scan things have "got a little bit worse", however she said that she and Zion are "hoping and praying" for the best.

"We had no clue that this kind of thing happens when you have twins. We just really wanna raise awareness about this," she said before adding that they'll be sharing more updates from now on.

