Jesy Nelson reveals she had a 'threatened miscarriage' at the start of her twin pregnancy

24 July 2025, 16:05 | Updated: 24 July 2025, 16:11

Jesy Nelson opens up about 'high-risk' pregnancy
Jesy Nelson opens up about 'high-risk' pregnancy. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson made heart-breaking admissions about her twin pregnancy.

Following a high-risk pregnancy, Jesy Nelson appeared in her first TV interview as a mum to introduce fans to her identical twin girls and raise awareness about TTTS (Twin-To-Twin Transfusion Syndrome).

The singer was joined by her partner Zion Foster, lovingly cradled their babies Ocean and Story, as she opened up about the "terrifying" pregnancy and life-saving surgery on This Morning.

While Jesy shared much of her pregnancy journey to her millions of Instagram followers, there was a lot she kept private - revealing to presenters she had a "threatened miscarriage" early on in the pregnancy.

Jesy Nelson and partner Zion Foster lovingly cradled their twins.
Jesy Nelson in in her first TV interview since giving birth. . Picture: YouTube

The star, who welcomed twin girls with musician Zion in May, went on to explain that she spent 10 weeks in hospital due to a rare and potentially fatal condition called Twin-To-Twin Transfusion Syndrome (TTTS).

This serious condition occurs when blood flows unevenly between identical twins sharing a placenta. Unbeknownst to Jesy at the time, it marked the beginning of a frightening pregnancy, that was threatened early on by a potential miscarriage.

Speaking to presenters Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond, Jesy said: "When we first found out we were having twins, which was just crazy, we were like ecstatic over the moon about it... it was a complete surprise, I mean I wish you'd have seen Zion's face he looked like he'd seen a ghost."

She continued: "So yeah, had the scan and immediately we were told, the that was scanning us said, 'Right I'm not going to scan you anymore because I actually need to refer you to a twin specialist'."

"The next day, went to see Dr. Ruwan and he scanned us, babies were fine. And then Dr. Ruwan sat us down and basically told us all the complications that can come from the type of twins were having."

"And I just literally felt like I'd been... I couldn't believe the percentages and what could potentially happen to them. And I almost felt like, from that point I couldn't really enjoy my pregnancy because I was just constantly worried that something was going to happen," the star shared.

She explained that their doctor told them they had to take everything two weeks at a time. Jesy explained that this made her not even want to announce the pregnancy.

She explained: "I had a threatened miscarriage quite early on as well. And from then, even then I was like, 'I don't even want to announce it'.

"When I think back to it now, it actually makes me so sad because it's like when you're pregnant, that should be the happiest time of your life."

A threatened miscarriage, or threatened early pregnancy loss is when a pregnant woman experiences the symptoms of a miscarriage but the cervix remains closed and the pregnancy is still considered viable. This means the fetus is still alive and inside the uterus, and there's a chance the pregnancy will continue.

"We were so scared to announce it, in case anything happened," she revealed.

Jesy shared a story thanking This Morning for their support.
Jesy shared a story thanking This Morning for their support. . Picture: Instagram

Throughout her high-risk pregnancy, Jesy was supported by a team of specialists, including consultant Dr Ruwan Wimalasundera who appeared alongside her on the show. He explained that pregnancies involving identical twins are inherently more risky due to the twins sharing a single placenta, which significantly increases the risk of miscarriage.

As the Jesy's twins were growing in the same sac, it meant their blood vessels were joined together in their joint placenta, so she had to undergo a high risk procedure with a Fetoscopic laser to separate the blood vessels.

The procedure, although successful, meant Jesy went gone into labour quickly afterwards and resulted in a ten week hospital stay.

After appearing on the TV show, Jesy shared an Instagram story to thank everyone for the overwhelming love and support, writing in the caption: "We just want to say thank you so much for all the love and support, we have an overwhelming amount of messages since being on @thismorning yesterday 🥺🤍."

Jesy Nelson Shares Her Terrifying Journey Through Twin Pregnancy | This Morning

