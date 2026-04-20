Jesy Nelson issues heartbreaking plea after twins’ medical equipment is stolen in car robbery

20 April 2026, 10:16 | Updated: 20 April 2026, 10:33

Jesy Nelson picture and posing with twin daughters.
Jesy Nelson appeals to fans after stolen car with twins’ hospital equipment. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Jesy Nelson has offered a £10,000 reward for anyone who can help locate her car with twins' vital medical equipment inside.

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Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has taken to social media to issue a heartbreaking plea after her car was stolen over the weekend, with her twins’ medical equipment inside.

After battling through a high-risk pregnancy, Jesy welcomed her twin babies, Ocean Jade Nelson-Foster and Story Monroe Nelson-Foster in May 2025. Despite being born premature, they were "healthy and fighting strong".

However, at eight months old, Jesy shared that they had been sadly diagnosed with SMA Type 1, a rare muscle disease that affects muscle strength and movement. Since then, she's been incredibly open on social media, sharing her journey as a new mother with SMA babies and campaigning for early SMA testing.

But now, she is relying on her platform to help locate her car, which was stolen with the twins’ vital hospital equipment inside. Here’s what she had to say.

Jesy pictured with twins after giving birth.
Jesy experienced a high-risk pregnancy last year. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram stories, Jesy heartbreakingly shared the news of the robbery, writing: “My car got stolen off of my drive way in the early hours of this morning, If anyone sees a black defender Reg plate JJ73SSY.

"Please, if any of you have seen or know of any information can you DM me or contact the police .”

She continued: “I have so much of my girls hospital equipment in that car that’s really needed 🥺.”

In another story, Jesy offered a £10,000 reward to help locate her missing vehicle, which was stolen from Brentwood, Essex.

Even her close friend and fellow singer, Jessie J, reposted the story on her Instagram to help locate the car.

A screenshot of Jesy's Instagram stories.
Jesy shared a message on Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

At the beginning of the year, Jesy shared that, because of their late diagnosis, it's unlikely the twins will regain the strength in their necks and that they may never walk.

The singer recently shared an another update on her twins' health on Instagram stories. She said: "So today, I had to go pick up the girls' splints because their feet are pointing down, and they need to be flattened out... It made me really sad."

Jesy then showed the tiny splints - one pink pair decorated with hearts and another purple pair with butterflies.

Jesy heartbreakingly added: "Made me sad though, because I was just like... it's just another reminder."

Read more Jesy Nelson news here:

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