Jesy Nelson Posts 'Saddest' Gym Throwback From When She 'Starved' Herself

25 February 2021, 10:06

Jesy Nelson posts throwback photo of her 'starving' herself
Jesy Nelson posts throwback photo of her 'starving' herself. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson
**TW this article discusses disordered eating and things people could consider triggering** Jesy Nelson has posted a throwback gym selfie from when she starved herself to a size 8, reflecting on her journey to loving herself.

Jesy Nelson has posted a throwback gym selfie revealing the sadness behind the image, admitting she 'mentally bullied' and starved herself to a size 8 and wasn't happy in a candid message about self-acceptance.

The former Little Mix singer posted a lengthy and honest message about how sad it made her seeing how obsessed she was with trying to be 'skinny', urging people to see themselves as enough.

What Is Next For Jesy Nelson In 2021 After Leaving Little Mix & Is She Going Solo?

Jesy, 29, posted the snap to her 7.6 million followers of her lying on the floor with her ribs on show as she covers her face.

She wrote: "I just saw this picture pop up on my feed and it made me feel so sad."

"On the day this picture was taken, I remember going to the gym with my manager and I stood in the mirror and I said, ‘god I’m so fat I just want my legs to be like this’ and I pulled my skin around to try and create a thigh gap because I genuinely believed that being skinny would make me happier."

"And even when I got to a size 8 from starving myself, I still wasn’t happy."

"I mentally bullied myself everyday to try to please other people. It’s taken me 10 years to realise that I’m the only person I need to please."

"As humans we find it so easy to pay other people compliments but yet we find it so hard to be kind to ourselves because it’s so much easier to pick ourselves apart than to find the things we love about ourselves."

"So if you’re someone who is feeling like I was, please don’t waste years of you’re life seeking approval from others, seek approval from yourself."

"Be your number one fan. You are the one in control of your happiness and you are the only one of you in this world and that’s pretty f***ing powerful!"

As you all know, Jesy made the decision to leave the band she found fame with after nine incredible years to focus on her health and happiness.

She has posted a series of inspiring snaps, letting everyone know just how happy and free she is and even teased she could be working on solo music!

So, let's all take a note of Jesy's book and be happy!

