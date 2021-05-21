Jesy Nelson Signs First Solo Record Deal Five Months After Little Mix Exit

21 May 2021, 15:01

Jesy Nelson has officially gone solo after signing her first record deal since leaving Little Mix
Jesy Nelson has officially gone solo after signing her first record deal since leaving Little Mix. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram
Jesy Nelson has signed her first solo record deal five months after quitting Little Mix.

Jesy Nelson has officially launched her solo career after singing her very first record deal since leaving Little Mix in December.

The 29-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the news with fans, revealing she’s signed to Universal Music’s Polydor Records label.

Jesy shared a snap of herself in front of a Polydor sign, writing: “So excited to announce that I’ve signed my first ever solo record deal with @polydorrecords @universalmusicgroup.

“This is such a pinch me moment.”

Jesy Nelson revealed she's signed a record deal with Polydor
Jesy Nelson revealed she's signed a record deal with Polydor. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram
Jesy Nelson has been recording her solo music in recent months
Jesy Nelson has been recording her solo music in recent months. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

“I cannot wait for you guys to hear what I’ve been working on,” added Jesy.

The songstress was inundated with messages of support from fans as well as fellow stars including Kamille - a singer songwriter who has notably worked with Little Mix a number of times.

Kamille wrote: “Wooooooo!!! Yassss babe so excited for u!!! [sic],” alongside a string of fire emojis.

This comes after Jesy confirmed that fans can expect to hear her new music this summer, after spending months teasing her followers with clips in the recording studio.

Jesy Nelson quit Little Mix in December 2020
Jesy Nelson quit Little Mix in December 2020. Picture: @jesynelson/Instagram

This will be her first taste of solo music since leaving the girl band in 2020, after nine years in the band.

Polydor is home to an array of talented artists including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Raye and Selena Gomez, to name a few.

It’s fair to say we’re all excited to see what Jesy has in store!

