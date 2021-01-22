Jesy Nelson & Sean Sagar 'Split After Nine Months' As Relationship 'Wasn't Right'

The reason for Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar's split has been revealed. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson/ PA

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has reportedly ended her relationship with Sean Sagar- and here's why.

Jesy Nelson and Sean Sagar definitely appear to have called it quits on their nine month relationship and insiders are now suggesting a reason behind the pair's split.

Jesy and Sean have deleted all photos together. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

Sources have told this tabloid the famous pair ended things because the 'relationship wasn't right' and Jesy is working on herself after quitting the band.

They said: "Jesy and Sean have decided to take some time apart. It’s such a shame as they made a lovely couple but recently things haven’t been right between them."

"Jesy just left Little Mix and is working hard on herself right now — she has to put herself first."

Apparently lockdown being imposed across the UK also had something to do with spelling an end to their romance, as it's made it almost impossible to see one another.

They continued: "Lockdown has made it really difficult too, so for now Jesy and Sean are taking time apart from each other."

Fans first became suspicious the former Little Mix singer and the Our Girl actor are no longer a couple when noticing they had both deleted all traces of one another from their Instagram feeds.

They had been openly sharing loved-up snaps of each other when they first got together over the summer of 2020 but everything gradually went quiet.

People were also curious as to why Sean, 30, didn't speak out in support of Jesy after she announced she was leaving the band after nine incredible years.

We're happy to hear Jesy is putting herself first and committing to her health and happiness!

