Jesy Nelson Quit Little Mix After Having A Panic Attack On ‘Sweet Melody’ Video Set

Jesy Nelson has given her first solo interview since leaving Little Mix. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram / Getty

By Capital FM

Jesy Nelson has given her first solo interview, opening up on why she left Little Mix in 2020.

Jesy Nelson quit Little Mix in December last year, parting ways with Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock – who is now pregnant – and Jade Thilrwall to embark on a career of her own.

Six months on and Jesy has given her first solo interview with Cosmopolitan, discussing why she left Little Mix and the pressures being in a girl band had on her for nine years.

Little Mix Say They Fully 'Support’ Jesy Nelson After She Quit The Band

The 29-year-old said the ‘breaking point’ was the band’s ‘Sweet Melody’ music video, which she confessed to going on an “extreme diet” for to try and make herself feel better about being stood alongside the other three.

The 'Sweet Melody' music video was 'breaking point' for Jesy Nelson. Picture: Little Mix/YouTube

Jesy explained: “The last music video we did [Sweet Melody] was the breaking point. We’d been in lockdown, and [that had been] the first time I could have a break and be at home around people that I love. It was the happiest I’d ever felt, and I didn’t realise that until I went back to work.”

Jesy continued that she found it hard to enjoy the music videos as much as Perrie, Jade and Leigh-Anne.

She added: “I’d been in lockdown, and I’d put on a bit of weight but I didn’t care. And[then] they said,’You’ve got a music video in a couple of weeks,’ and I just panicked. I went on this extreme diet, with bloody shakes, and tried to eat as little as possible.

“On the day of the Sweet Melody video I had a panic attack on set because I didn’t look how I wanted to look and I found it so hard to just be happy and enjoy myself. I looked at the other three and they were having the time of their life.”

Jesy Nelson is now working on solo music. Picture: Jesy Nelson/Instagram

Jesy said there’s even a scene in the video she’s not in because she “broke down” and was “sobbing in the dressing room.”

The singer then found herself in a dark place and her mum warned her: “This has got to stop now.”

Jesy took a break, skipping the band’s work commitments such as The Search final and hosting the MTV EMAs and weeks later confirmed her departure.

She’s now working on solo projects of her own, including brand new music which she hasn’t decided when to release yet.

We're ready when you are, Jesy!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital