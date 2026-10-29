Jesy Nelson has 'pulled out' of I'm A Celebrity 2026 for heartbreaking reason

29 October 2026, 11:18

Jesy Nelson has allegedly pulled out of I'm A Celeb 2026
Jesy Nelson has allegedly pulled out of I'm A Celeb 2026. Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has reportedly pulled out of I'm A Celebrity 2026 to care for her twin daughters.

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As we get closer to I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returning to our screens for another series of Bushtucker Trials, Dingo Dollar challenges and gruesome meals, speculation around this year's lineup is hotting up.

Among the list of rumoured contestants for I'm A Celebrity 2026 is former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson. But now it's been said that Jesy has reportedly turned down a six-figure deal to go on the show because she has to stay home and care for her twin daughters.

Jesy Nelson celebrating her twins' first birthday
Jesy Nelson celebrating her twins' first birthday. Picture: Instagram

Jesy's girls, Story and Ocean, were born premature in May 2025 and were later diagnosed with SMA Type 1 (Spinal muscular atrophy). Since their diagnosis, Jesy has been campaigning to make testing for SMA at birth mandatory, and has done so with great success.

She was apparently looking forward to bringing more awareness to SMA on I'm A Celeb but has had to pull out of the show to stay at home with her daughters.

The Sun have said that ITV were working for weeks to negotiate a deal but Jesy told them last month that she won't be able to commit.

A source told the tabloid: "It’s with a very heavy heart she has pulled out. Ocean and Story are unwell and there is no way Jesy would leave them. Her family are her priority.

Jesy Nelson welcomed her babies with ex-boyfriend Zion Foster in May 2025
Jesy Nelson welcomed her babies with ex-boyfriend Zion Foster in May 2025. Picture: Instagram

"ITV have been amazing and are supporting her all the way. The door will always be left open for Jesy."

A show source added: "Producers were gutted that Jesy couldn’t be part of this year’s series."

The first source had said: "Jesy was so excited about joining I’m A Celebrity, mainly because it was giving her a platform to continue her campaigning for SMA.

"She has already helped change Government policy over testing newborns for the condition. I’m A Celeb was going to be where she could spread her message even further, and show a side to her the public may not have seen before."

Jesy Nelson revealed her twins' SMA diagnosis in January 2025
Jesy Nelson revealed her twins' SMA diagnosis in January 2025. Picture: Instagram

Jesy began campaigning for SMA tests at birth because if her daughters had been diagnosed at birth they'd of had a better chance at being able to walk one day.

When the singer first shared their diagnosis, she said: "It's just frustrating because there's so many children that have been detected from birth because they've had a heel prick at birth, and they've, you know, been detected that they have SMA Type 1.

"And then they've had the treatment, and then these children have gone on to walk, they've gone on to live how children should live."

Jesy Nelson sad after picking up leg splints for the girls

After months of working with the government, in July Jesy celebrated the introduction of SMA screening tests at birth being rolled out across England from October this year, starting with seven sites then a further six.

She said: "Families have been campaigning for years to get this as part of the heel prick test. And to know today it's been officially announced no baby is going to get missed now.

"No baby's going to get untreated or undiagnosed. And just to know now that future babies' lives are going to look so different is just amazing."

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