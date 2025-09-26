Jesy Nelson announces engagement to boyfriend Zion Foster

26 September 2025, 09:29

Jesy Nelson announces engagement to boyfriend Zion Foster. Picture: Karwai Tang/WireImage, @jesynelson via Instagram

By Katie Smith

Jesy and Zion are engaged after 3 years. The couple also recently welcomed twins Story and Ocean.

Congratulations are in order for Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster as the couple have just announced their engagement!

In an Instagram post, Jesy shared an adorable photo with Zion showing off her stunning engagement ring. In the caption, she wrote: "Just got engaged to my best friend."

Friends and fans alike have since flooded Jesy's comments with messages of congrats.

Jesy and Zion were first linked in January 2022 but reportedly split in 2024 before getting back together that same year.

In early 2025, Jesy announced her pregnancy and shared that she and Zion were set to welcome twins.

After a difficult pregnancy, which Jesy has opened up about in various interviews and on social media, they welcomed twins Story and Ocean.

Jesy and Zion recently welcomed twins Story and Ocean
Jesy and Zion recently welcomed twins Story and Ocean. Picture: @jesynelson via Instagram

Who is Jesy Nelson's fiancé Zion Foster?

Zion, 26, is British hip-hop and rap musician. His most popular song is 'Intro (Real Love)' which he's on with fellow rapper Brandz. In 2024, he dropped a collab with Jesy called 'Mine'.

Zion is seven years younger than Jesy (who is 33). In a song that the pair teased but has yet to be released, Jesy sings: "He's 25, I'm 33 but he's the realest f------ man I'll ever meet."

Embracing their age gap, when promoting 'Mine' Zion said on TikTok, 'I like me a mature woman'.

