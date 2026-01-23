Jesy Nelson shares heartbreaking moment she was told she could lose twins in documentary trailer

Moment Jesy Nelson was told she could lose her twins revealed in documentary trailer. Picture: Instagram / Prime Video

By Abbie Reynolds

Jesy Nelson is letting fans into the most intimate parts of her life in her documentary 'Life After Little Mix'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It's no secret that former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has had a hard time recently. After almost losing her twin babies during a high-risk pregnancy, she revealed that at six months old they were diagnosed with an incurable muscle disease.

It's also been reported that she and fiancé Zion Foster have split and are now co-parenting their sick twin daughters. But, while all of this has been going on, Jesy's actually had a camera crew following every update for her documentary, Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix.

Her first pregnancy should have been an exciting time, a celebration of new life, but sadly complication after complication meant it was a testing time for the singer. Despite this, Jesy is sharing the raw highs and the lows with her fans in the documentary coming February 13th.

Jesy Nelson is shwoing behind the scenes of her high-risk twin pregnancy. Picture: Prime Video

Three weeks before the documentary is set to premiere on Prime Video, Jesy and the production company NavyBee shared an official trailer.

In the trailer, on finding out she was pregnant, Jesy says: "There's this whole new chapter of my life, I feel like I have so much purpose now."

It then cuts to Jesy, Zion and Jesy's mum in the hospital. Jesy tells the camera: "We just had a scan, it hasn't been the greatest news."

Then, a doctor is seen telling them: "90-95% of the time unfortunately both babies don't make it."

Jesy breaks down in tears, saying: "I hate that my body is like letting me down."

Jesy Nelson set to show life after Little Mix in new documentary

This is referring to when Jesy was diagnosed with TTTS (twin-to-twin transfusion), which is a rare pregnancy condition that affects identical twins who share a placenta. It occurs when there's an imbalance of blood flow between the twins.

At the time Jesy shared the news with fans, saying: "The type of twins we are having are called mono/di twins and so normally most twins will have two placentas that they feed off of.

"But when you have mono/di twins, that means your twins live off one placenta which can lead to lots of complications - one of them being one baby might take all the nutrients which, and it's really awful to say, but could lead to both babies dying."

Jesy underwent an emergency surgery to correct this and managed to deliver her twins safely, although prematurely.

Jesy documented the moment she was diagnosed with TTTS. Picture: Prime Video

In the trailer, Jesy also teased her addressing some of the controvesy around her leaving Little Mix. She stars by saying, "so I've never spoken about this".

Then she says: "I've just always wanted to entertain people. It feels magical and then very quickly it isn't.

"I also stayed quiet because I was the one who left. I've really struggled keeping all this in, now I'm ready to tell my side of the story."

Jesy Nelson's Life After Little Mix comes out Friday 13th February on Prime Video.

Read more celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, onGlobal Player.