Jesy Nelson breaks silence on Zion Foster split

Jesy Nelson has addressed her split from fiancé Zion Foster for the first time. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Jesy Nelson has addressed her split from fiancé Zion Foster for the first time.

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson and her fiancé Zion Foster were reported to have split not long after Jesy revealed their twin daughters Ocean and Story had been diagnosed with a rare muscle disease.

Jesy and Zion started dating in January 2022 but briefly split in 2024 just before they were set to release their song 'Mine'. They quietly rekindled things before announcing they were expecting twins in January 2025.

Following a high-risk pregnancy, the pair welcomed the twins in May and got engaged in September. Things seemed to be going well for the pair, but now Jesy has revealed that amid the babies' diagnosis of SMA Type 1, their romantic relationship started to breakdown.

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster with their twin babies on This Morning. Picture: ITV

In conversation with the Daily Mail, Jesy shared: "We have been through such a traumatic experience and for us, our girls are our main priority and our main focus."

The mum-of-two added: "We want to give them the most positive, happy and uplifting time and energy and because we have both been through such a traumatic experience, the energy wasn't right between us, which is understandable."

At six months old, their daughters were diagnosed with SMA Type 1 (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) and Jesy and Zion were told they'd likely never walk. They'd also lost the muscles in their neck, which means they can't lift their heads unsupported.

Since their diagnosis, Jesy has been campaigning for SMA to be tested at birth as a lot of the symptoms are preventable but not reversible.

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster got engaged in September 2025. Picture: Instagram

Despite ending their romantic relationship, Jesy insisted she and Zion are still co-parenting amicably.

She explained: "We are still friends and we are still united in co-parenting our daughters, they are our main focus, that's all we can do, be the best possible parents we can right now."

