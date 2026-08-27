Jesy Nelson hard launches new boyfriend after split from Zion Foster

Jesy Nelson hard launches new boyfriend after split from Zion Foster. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Jesy Nelson has revealed her new boyfriend Ben Davies following her split from Zion Foster earlier this year.

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Love is in the air again for Jesy Nelson, as the former Little Mix star has hard launched her new boyfriend, Ben Davies, on Instagram following her split from Zion Foster earlier this year.

Jesy and Zion were together for two years before they welcomed twin daughters, Ocean and Story, in May 2025 after a high-risk pregnancy. Four months later, the pair announced on Instagram in a sweet post that they were engaged.

However, a few months later, Jesy confirmed their split and said it was because their "energy" had changed since caring for their daughters, who were diagnosed with SMA.

Now, after recent rumours surrounding her relationship status, Jesy has made her relationship Instagram official.

Jesy Nelson hard launched her new boyfriend Ben Davies. Picture: Instagram

Who's Jesy Nelson's boyfriend?

Jesy hard launched her new romance with landscaper Ben Davies by sharing a picture to her Instagram story of them holding hands while he was driving.

Unlike Jesy's ex, Ben isn't in the entertainment industry like her. Instead he's kept busy working as a landscape gardener, with his own business called BD Landscapes, based in Essex.

How old is Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Ben Davies?

At the moment Ben’s age is currently unknown.

Ben Davies and Lydia Bright broke up in December 2024. Picture: Instagram

Where's Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Ben Davies from?

Ben is from Essex, which is why it's no surprise to find out he's been previously linked to a TOWIE star.

Who has Ben Davies previously dated?

Ben was previously in a relationship with TOWIE's Lydia Bright. The pair started dating in April 2024, but by December 2024 they had split.

In a New Years Instagram post, Lydia reflected on her 2024 where she revealed she was newly single.

She wrote: "I'll be honest I was a little nervous about Christmas. It's a time when feelings are amplified and I was worried I would feel the sadness of being single AGAIN:D."

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