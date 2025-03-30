Jesy Nelson shocks fans with surprise twin pregnancy update on Mother's Day

30 March 2025, 19:12 | Updated: 30 March 2025, 19:34

Jesy Nelson shocks fans with surprise pregnancy update on Mother's Day
Jesy Nelson shocks fans with surprise pregnancy update on Mother's Day. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Fans had started to think the worst and now Jesy Nelson and her partner Zion Foster have given an update on their twin pregnancy.

After three weeks of silence, Jesy Nelson and her partner Zion Foster have given fans an update on their twin pregnancy following major complications.

In the last update they gave (March 8) they revealed that Jesy had something called TTTS, which is twin-to-twin transfusion, and she was at risk of losing both babies but was heading into an emergency surgery.

Now, in a video posted on Mother's Day (March 30), Jesy and Zion revealed she had undergone a successful surgery and things were looking much better, despite them still being in hospital.

"We have some amazing news, the TTTS has cleared up, the operation was a success, which is just absolutely incredible," the former Little Mix star announced with a huge grin.

Jesy Nelson announced she is a expecting twins
Jesy Nelson announced she is a expecting twins. Picture: Instagram @jesynelson

In the video posted to Instagram, Jesy said: "We wanted to give you guys an update because we know it's been a while. First of all we want to say, Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing strong mothers out there."

After revealing the TTTS has cleared up, she added: "We are so so lucky to have the most amazing doctors. And basically, the situation that we're in now is, my cervix is very, very short so I can't leave the hospital because my waters could break at any point.

"And I'm still very, very early. So I can't leave the hospital until I'm a certain amount of weeks. Every week we are just like, 'please, please, please stay in there!'"

Jesy hasn't revealed how many weeks along she is at this point. She expressed how grateful she and Zion are that the babies are still with them and "still going strong".

Then, Zion went on to reveal that in just four weeks time he is going to be running The London Marathon for The Twin's Trust charity.

Fans immediately flood the couple's comments with congratulations and well wishes after they had started to think their silence meant the worst.

"Omg I've been so worried, I'm so happy that you're okay my angel," one fan wrote. Another said: "The suspense has been unreal, this is such a relief!"

