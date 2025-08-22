Jessie J reveals how Capital's Summertime Ball helped her through breast cancer surgery

22 August 2025, 15:32

Jessie J pictured posing and performing at Summertime ball.
Jessie J reveals 'euphoric' Summertime Ball moment helped her through breast cancer surgery. Picture: Alamy & Shutterstock

By Lily Bell

Jessie J has opened up about her emotional Capital's Summertime Ball performance and how it helped her through breast cancer surgery.

Jessie J has opened up about the moment of "euphoria" she felt during her Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard set.

Ahead of her #CapitalSTB performance, Jessie heartbreakingly announced she had been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and would "disappear for a bit" to have surgery. During her performance at Wembley in front of 80,000 people, she declared: "This is my last show before I go and beat breast cancer."

After receiving the all clear, Jessie has spoken on the 'Great Company' podcast about the moment and how it helped her through breast cancer surgery.

Jessie J pictured on stage at Summertime ball.
Jessie J shared a moving speech about her breast cancer journey on stage. Picture: Shutterstock

On the podcast episode, Jessie said: "I wish everyone that has been diagnosed with anything scary got to experience what I did at Summertime Ball, because that was nothing to do with me being Jessie J, that was just people wanting to give me a hug."

She continued: "When I watch that back it makes me cry every time, I saw me being little Jessica, that wasn't Jessie J. When I said this is my last show before I go beat breast cancer, I pull this face - and I go like this - because I hadn't said it out loud, I hadn't said that out loud.

"80,000 people? And everyone just erupted with joy and love, and I was just like, 'I'm going to sing the next song now', because I knew I would just lose it. But that feeling, that euphoria, that energy..."

Jessie J On The Meaning Behind Living My Best Life | Capital's Summertime Ball

Jessie added: "That love and support. I wasn't getting that love because I'm Jessie J, I was getting that love because people are kind to people."

She went on to reveal that as she was being put to sleep for surgery, she found herself reflecting on the moving experience, saying: "I was playing it in my head because it was an unimaginable amount of love that I received in that 25 minutes I was on stage, but in that moment it was overwhelming."

Jessie J pictured performing at Summertime Ball.
Jessie J's emotional performance at Summertime Ball. Picture: Shutterstock

Fans who attended Capital's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, earlier this summer, have shared how they were deeply moved by Jessie’s vulnerable and powerful performance.

One commented: "I went to that show after waiting 15 years to go and see her in concert. Will never forget that night…"

Another said: "I was there with my husband and youngest daughter, we were so moved by you and if I could have climbed on that stage and hugged you I would have done."

While one fan commented a heartfelt message: "Had two ops and treatment for breast cancer last year, I echo what Jessie says - the display of love/support/care is overwhelming and beautiful ❤️"

