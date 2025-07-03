Jessie J sends warning to fans who meet her while she's recovering from a mastectomy

Jessie J sends warning to fans who meet her while she's recovering from a mastectomy. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

"It's not personal": Jessie J has given fans a new update while she recovers from having a mastectomy following her breast cancer diagnosis.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

37-year-old pop star Jessie J recently went in for her first surgery following her breast cancer diagnosis. The star underwent a mastectomy to remove the cancerous tissue in her left breast.

Backstage at Wembley for Capital's Summertime Ball, Jessie joked to Capital: "This is my last show ever with these t---." And following her surgery, she shared an immediate update on social media, writing: "This post is some of the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours. I will always show the good and hard bits of any journey I go through.

"Grateful to my doctor / surgeon and all the nurses who cared for me and all my family / friends who came to visit. I am home now, to rest and wait for my results. Chanan is in a nurse outfit. No no, he isn’t, but funny to imagine."

She concluded by saying: "Still hugging everyone going through something tough right now. We all got this!"

Now, nearly two weeks into her recovery journey she's shared more of an insight into her headspace at the moment.

Jessie J attends the Capital Summertime Ball 2025 at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Getty

On her Instagram stories, Jessie gave an update saying she's chosen to come off of pain medication and is missing being an active mum to her son Sky.

She wrote: "For those asking for a health update. I am 11 days post surgery. I'm good. Missing being an active Mum / human the most. But it's been nice to slow down and Sky is having a blast with Nanny and Grandad. It's still uncomfortable / a little painful but I can handle that.

"I'm doing my exercises and taking all the healthy things. have been trying to eat super clean. I have stopped all pain meds. Just not my thing. Also like to feel how it feels so I don't overdo it."

She concluded by saying: "I am feeling positive and grateful."

Jessie said she's missing being an active mum. Picture: Instagram

The 'Living My Best Life' singer then went on to forewarn fans who might happen to bump into her during her recovery. She said: "If you do see me out, sitting in a park or coming out of a doctors appointment or eating or walking or anything, and I seem a little out of it. I am."

She emphasised that "it's not personal", explaining: "I don't have what I usually have to give energy wise, understandably. I will get there.

"It's a slow road. For now I am taking it easy. Enjoying the slow vibes and staying positive Lots of love & [hugs]."

Jessie warned fans she's low on energy during her recovery. Picture: Instagram

Jessie asked her followers who had undergone a mastectomy to share how long their recovery took and they responded with time frames from a few months to multiple years.

The musician is currently taking a break while she recovers but is set to be back performing in just three months as her No Secrets Tour begins in October 2025.

Read more celebrity news here:

Jessie J surprises her biggest fan and reacts to their tweets about her

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.