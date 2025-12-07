Exclusive

Jessie J reflects on her challenging year in moving Capital's Jingle Bell Ball speech

7 December 2025, 21:24 | Updated: 8 December 2025, 00:22

Jessie J delivered a moving speech after challenging year
Jessie J delivered a moving speech after challenging year. Picture: Global/Shutterstock
Capital FM

By Capital FM

After a "euphoric" experience at Capital's Summertime Ball in 2025, Jessie J returned to end the year at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's not a party without Jessie J, so when she moved her schedule around and became a last minute addition to the already electric Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2025 lineup, we knew we were in for a treat.

And boy did she return to the #CapitalJBB stage with a bang! Or should we say 'Bang Bang' as she kick started her set with her iconic 2014 track.

She went on to deliver the most energetic renditions of her 'Domino', 'H.A.P.P.Y' and 'Price Tag', which she of course paired with flawless vocals.

Jessie joined us earlier in the year at our Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, after she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer. Live at Wembley Stadium, she proudly declared she was about to take a break from work to "beat breast cancer" - and that she did.

Jessie J sharing the love at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball
Jessie J sharing the love at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

Now, six months on, Jessie joined us again to close out the year with the UK's biggest Christmas party held at The O2 Arena in front of 16,000 people.

She began her performace saying, "this is the perfect way to end the year, I am so happy to be here," and before performing her final track of the night, she thanked Capital and said: "A lot of this stuff is smoke and mirrors, what really matters is who we are, behind the camera, and what we do in our lives when we wake up in the day.

"And before I sing this song I just want to remind everyone, because I've learnt a lot this year, I've learnt to slow down and be more present, I've learnt to live more in the moment and I've learnt to know that life is not promised in the way that we might want it to be."

Jessie J during her Capital's Jingle Bell Ball performance 2025
Jessie J during her Capital's Jingle Bell Ball performance 2025. Picture: Global/Shutterstock

She continued: "But challenges are there to teach us, to help us, to get to know ourselves. In this very moment I want you to turn to someone you came with tonight and tell them you love them.

"Do that more often guys, life is for living."

Jessie then went on to sing her hit track 'Price Tag' changing the lyrics at the end to say: "Just enjoy your life, every single day. Tell people you love them, and take the risk."

She closed off saying: "And in 2025, leave it behind if you don't need it anymore."

