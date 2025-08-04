Jessie J reveals why she was rushed back to hospital six weeks after breast cancer surgery

Jessie J rushed back to hospital six weeks after breast cancer surgery. Picture: Instagram / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

The star said she had symptoms of "a blood clot on the lung".

In June 2025, after launching her musical comeback, Jessie J revealed to fans that she had been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer.

Then a week after performing at Capital's Summertime Ball, where she declared she was going to beat cancer, Jessie underwent a mastectomy to remove any cancerous tissue.

Soon after the surgery Jessie revealed she was given the all clear, but in a new update she has revealed that she was rushed back to hospital after struggling to breathe.

Jessie J in hospiral after major breast cancer surgery. Picture: Instagram

The 37-year-old singer wrote on her Instagram story that she had spent the last 24 hours cannulated and in hospital. She shared: "6 weeks post surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned.

"I had and still have symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot on the lung. IT IS NOT A BLOOD CLOT THANK GOD. They ran a lot of tests, which ended up showing I have an infection (still trying to figure out what) and a little fluid on my lungs.

"Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night (I hate being in hospital) and will continue the investigation as an outpatient."

She went on to say that the physical recovery from surgery has been the "most challenging time" for her mentally as she feels she's not been able to be the mum she usually is to her 2-year-old son Sky.

The 'Domino' singer also revealed her recovery has meant she's having to change the plans for her career, suggesting some edits to her upcoming 'No Secrets' tour and festival appearances.

Jessie J shares health update. Picture: Instagram

Jessie said the blood clot scare has reminded her to "slow tf down", adding: "Even though I feel like I'm a [turtle's] pace right now.

"This isn't a speedy recovery... That slow pace has been a hard reality to accept tbh. I love moving and working and being up and active but I can't be right now, and that's what it is."

