Jessie J announces split from partner Chanan Colman

Jessie J has announced her and Chanan Colman have split. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Jessie J shared the "sad and difficult" news that she and Chanan Colman have split in a statement on social media.

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Jessie J and Chanan Safir Colman began dating in 2021 and made their relationship public in 2023.

After meeting on the celebrity dating app Raya, things moved quickly for Jessie and Chanan, with them welcoming their son Sky in 2023.

The pair often share a glimpse at parenthood on their socials, and more recently Chanan was seen by Jessie's side as she battled breast cancer.

However, Jessie has now shared the news that after almost five years together they've decided to split.

Jessie J and Chanan Coleman met in 2021. Picture: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, Jessie said: "Chanan and I decided to end our romantic relationship some time ago, it has been a sad and difficult situation, but we have been focused on navigating the change privately and positively for a healthy and happy co parenting environment for our son, and ourselves.

"Unfortunately being in the public eye this is the easiest way to let people know the truth, before rumours circulate or a false narrative is written."

The star added: "We will always continue supporting each other with love, respect and care as friends and most importantly being Skys Mum and Dad, so if you see us out and about together as a family, or posting each other on socials every now and again.

"That’s exactly what we are doing. Raising and loving Sky together, supported with a positive friendship."

Back in 2023, Jessie shared her relationship with Chanan with the world with the sweetest declaration of her love for him, saying: "I struggle to keep things private. I think if you know me you know that. Lol. I want to protect people I love and keep it for just myself and then so often I think f--- it because life is short but don't want to regret it.

"Once you open the door, you can't close it. But I met this man weeks after my miscarriage in 2021. Like a beam of light. He lit up my dark days. It was a whirl wind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with no one issue during. Grateful doesn't cut it. He has given me many of the best gifts of my life.

"He didn't let go of my hand this day and I wouldn't have been able to go through it without him. The calm to my crazy. The peace to my fear. The Daddy to my baby. Thank you."

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