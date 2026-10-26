Jessie J shares health update after second breast cancer surgery

26 October 2026, 17:24

Jessie J pictured lying in a hospital bed and posing a hospital gown.
Jessie J shares health update after second breast cancer surgery. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Jessie J has undergone her second breast reconstruction surgery after receiving the all-clear from cancer in May.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jessie J has taken to social media and revealed she is "healing" after undergoing her second breast cancer reconstruction surgery.

Ahead of her Summertime Ball performance in June last year, Jessie heartbreakingly announced she had been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and would "disappear for a bit" to undergo a mastectomy.

In May this year, Jessie shared the incredible news that she was cancer-free following an MRI scan as part of her yearly checkup.

Returning from her social media break, Jessie has shared an update as she recovers from her second breast cancer reconstruction surgery.

Jessie J pictured giving a speech at Capital's Summertime Ball last year.
Jessie J gave an emotional speech at Capital's Summertime Ball last year. Picture: Shutterstock

In an Instagram post, Jessie shared a series of pictures which included her in a hospital gown with her thumb up. She captioned it: "👍🏻 to healing".

In another picture, Jessie can be seen lying in a hospital bed with a post surgery bra, which she captioned: "My Dad can’t make the joke 'She’d make a great flat mate' anymore Talk to me nice 🍳🍳".

In the comments, Jessie also wrote: "Little check in. 🫀🫂 Life is short! Remember to come off this app every now and again and really tap into reality. Look after your body your mental health".

Many fans flooded the comments with love and support for Jessie, one commented: "Cheers to that 🫶🏼 we love you xx love and light always 🤍💫".

Another said: "Sending lots of love and healing my queen ❤️‍🩹".

Jessie J pictured in hospital wearing a gown.
Jessie J recently underwent a second reconstruction surgery. Picture: Instagram

Earlier this year, Jessie revealed she was cancer free in an Instagram video. She said: "So I'm back for my yearly checkup. I'm actually s------g myself, I'm not gonna lie. They told me there was no contrast, but I think there is based on this.

"So going for my MRI, pretend I'm not claustrophobic. If you haven't had a breast MRI, you have to lay on your front and put your arms in the air like Superman. I might have to have a bigger bucket this time for these big old tits. But fingers crossed, all good, all good, good vibes. Don't worry about a thing".

She captioned it: "‼️RESULTS ARE IN AND I AM CANCER FREE‼️😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I sobbed for hours and then exhaled for the first time in a year 🌱🔋".

Read more about Jessie J here:

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles Coming Up Roses lyrics meaning explained

The moving meaning behind Harry Styles' 'Coming Up Roses' lyrics explained

Big Brother Rhianna Collins and pictured hugging Rochelle Rackman.

Big Brother fans call out Rhianna over shocking Rochelle comment

TV & Film

Big Brother UK's Twinks Burnett and Rochelle Rackman looking shocked.

Big Brother UK's third ‘Celebrity Housemate' twist revealed

TV & Film

Jamie Miller pictured posing in a suit and wearing white t-shirt.

Who is Jamie Miller? Where he's from, age, The Voice journey and link to the Kardashians

Antonio Cipriano pictured posing on the red carpet and at a baseball game.

Who is Off Campus star Antonio Cipriano? Age, where he's from and music career

TV & Film

Big Brother's Twinks Burnett and Sam Keen pictured during audition tapes.

Big Brother's Twinks and Sam's audition tapes have been revealed

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Love Island's Kavan breaks silence on his brother saying Jasmine 'runs her mouth too much'

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Kavan breaks silence on his brother saying Jasmine 'runs her mouth too much'

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Jasmine came into Capital HQ with Kavan

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Jasmine addresses 'not hugging' Julia at the final

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Yasmin Hadlow pictured in Capital HQ and in the villa.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Yasmin breaks silence on rumours she had a boyfriend before the show

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Simba Kudyiwa pictured in the villa and pictured at Capital HQ smiling.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Simba reveals deeper meaning behind his mum 'smiled bares' quote

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Aidan Murphy pictured in Capital office and hugging brother Kavan Murphy.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Aidan reveals whether he knew his brother Kavan was going into the villa

Love Island

Exclusive
Love Island's Priya Jaswal in Capital office and Gabriel Garland promo image.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Priya breaks silence on what happened with Casa Amor bombshell Gabriel

Love Island

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Zara Larsson

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Off Campus

Bridgerton

Wednesday

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits