Jessie J shares health update after second breast cancer surgery

Jessie J shares health update after second breast cancer surgery. Picture: Instagram

By Lily Bell

Jessie J has undergone her second breast reconstruction surgery after receiving the all-clear from cancer in May.

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Jessie J has taken to social media and revealed she is "healing" after undergoing her second breast cancer reconstruction surgery.

Ahead of her Summertime Ball performance in June last year, Jessie heartbreakingly announced she had been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer, and would "disappear for a bit" to undergo a mastectomy.

In May this year, Jessie shared the incredible news that she was cancer-free following an MRI scan as part of her yearly checkup.

Returning from her social media break, Jessie has shared an update as she recovers from her second breast cancer reconstruction surgery.

Read more: Jessie J announces split from partner Chanan Colman

Jessie J gave an emotional speech at Capital's Summertime Ball last year. Picture: Shutterstock

In an Instagram post, Jessie shared a series of pictures which included her in a hospital gown with her thumb up. She captioned it: "👍🏻 to healing".

In another picture, Jessie can be seen lying in a hospital bed with a post surgery bra, which she captioned: "My Dad can’t make the joke 'She’d make a great flat mate' anymore Talk to me nice 🍳🍳".

In the comments, Jessie also wrote: "Little check in. 🫀🫂 Life is short! Remember to come off this app every now and again and really tap into reality. Look after your body your mental health".

Many fans flooded the comments with love and support for Jessie, one commented: "Cheers to that 🫶🏼 we love you xx love and light always 🤍💫".

Another said: "Sending lots of love and healing my queen ❤️‍🩹".

Jessie J recently underwent a second reconstruction surgery. Picture: Instagram

Earlier this year, Jessie revealed she was cancer free in an Instagram video. She said: "So I'm back for my yearly checkup. I'm actually s------g myself, I'm not gonna lie. They told me there was no contrast, but I think there is based on this.

"So going for my MRI, pretend I'm not claustrophobic. If you haven't had a breast MRI, you have to lay on your front and put your arms in the air like Superman. I might have to have a bigger bucket this time for these big old tits. But fingers crossed, all good, all good, good vibes. Don't worry about a thing".

She captioned it: "‼️RESULTS ARE IN AND I AM CANCER FREE‼️😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 I sobbed for hours and then exhaled for the first time in a year 🌱🔋".

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