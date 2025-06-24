Jessie J shares heart-wrenching moment with son after major breast cancer operation

Jessie J shares heart-wrenching moment with son after major breast cancer surgery. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

'Domino' singer Jessie J shared a moving update from her hospital bed after major cancer surgery.

Jessie J started her comeback with the song 'No Secrets', and she meant it. Soon after her return, she revealed she had been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer.

From the moment she chose to share her diagnosis with the world, she has been open and honest about the highs and lows of her cancer journey, bravely announcing on stage at Capital's Summertime Ball that she was set to take some time off to beat cancer.

And backstage at Wembley, Jessie told Capital that last Saturday (21st June) was going to be the first operation of her cancer journey. "This is my last show ever with these t---," she joked while wearing a cleverly placed broach over her right breast, 'pinching her naughty boob' as she put it.

Jessie gave moving updates of her hospital stay. Picture: Instagram

Now, after spending the weekend in hospital, Jessie has shared an honest look at what she's been through the last few days.

Taking to Instagram with an array of videos and pictures, Jessie took fans along the process of her surgery from them mapping out the procedure on her chest to the moment she was reunited with her son Sky.

In one clip, Jessie vulnerably shared herself distraught as she recalled to her partner Chanan Colman what seemed to be a nightmare. "I was imagining Sky saying, 'love you mummy' and not saying, 'I love you back'," she said through pained years.

But as her caption stated, her experience was a mix of highs and lows as she also included precious moments of when Sky visited her in hospital and there were huge smiles all around.

Jessie J attends the Capital Summertime Ball 2025 at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Getty

Under her post, Jessie said: "‼️Blood warning‼️This post is some of the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours. I will always show the good and hard bits of any journey I go through.

"Grateful to my doctor / surgeon and all the nurses who cared for me and all my family / friends who came to visit. I am home now, to rest and wait for my results.

"Chanan is in a nurse outfit. No no, he isn’t, but funny to imagine."

She concluded by saying: "Still hugging everyone going through something tough right now. We all got this!"

Jessie with her son Sky. Picture: Instagram

Jessie first shared her cancer diagnosis at the start of June in an emotional video to fans, saying: "Before ‘No Secrets’ came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. I’m highlighting the word early.

"Cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding onto the word early, I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period."

The singer said she "wanted to be open and share it" before she explained the reasons why. She said: “One, because selfishly I do not talk about it enough.

"I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I’m an open book."

In her post, Jessie also showed her watching Capital's Summertime Ball back on ITV1 on Sunday evening. Her partner Chanan recorded her as she relieved the moment she declared she'd beat cancer in front of 80,000 fans.

The 37-year-old performer spoke with emotion on stage, saying: "If you know of my career or you don’t, or if you discovered me last week or right now or 15 years ago, you’ll know that I’ve always been an open book, a very honest person, and today, this show is my last show before I go and beat breast cancer."

From her hospital bed Jessie gave to big thumbs up, as Chanan said: "As you are doing."

