Jessie J shares heart-wrenching moment with son after major breast cancer operation

24 June 2025, 12:28 | Updated: 24 June 2025, 12:46

Jessie J shares heart-wrenching moment with son after major breast cancer surgery
Jessie J shares heart-wrenching moment with son after major breast cancer surgery. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

'Domino' singer Jessie J shared a moving update from her hospital bed after major cancer surgery.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jessie J started her comeback with the song 'No Secrets', and she meant it. Soon after her return, she revealed she had been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer.

From the moment she chose to share her diagnosis with the world, she has been open and honest about the highs and lows of her cancer journey, bravely announcing on stage at Capital's Summertime Ball that she was set to take some time off to beat cancer.

And backstage at Wembley, Jessie told Capital that last Saturday (21st June) was going to be the first operation of her cancer journey. "This is my last show ever with these t---," she joked while wearing a cleverly placed broach over her right breast, 'pinching her naughty boob' as she put it.

Jessie gave moving updates of her hospital stay
Jessie gave moving updates of her hospital stay. Picture: Instagram

Now, after spending the weekend in hospital, Jessie has shared an honest look at what she's been through the last few days.

Taking to Instagram with an array of videos and pictures, Jessie took fans along the process of her surgery from them mapping out the procedure on her chest to the moment she was reunited with her son Sky.

In one clip, Jessie vulnerably shared herself distraught as she recalled to her partner Chanan Colman what seemed to be a nightmare. "I was imagining Sky saying, 'love you mummy' and not saying, 'I love you back'," she said through pained years.

But as her caption stated, her experience was a mix of highs and lows as she also included precious moments of when Sky visited her in hospital and there were huge smiles all around.

Jessie J attends the Capital Summertime Ball 2025 at Wembley Stadium
Jessie J attends the Capital Summertime Ball 2025 at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Getty

Under her post, Jessie said: "‼️Blood warning‼️This post is some of the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours. I will always show the good and hard bits of any journey I go through.

"Grateful to my doctor / surgeon and all the nurses who cared for me and all my family / friends who came to visit. I am home now, to rest and wait for my results.

"Chanan is in a nurse outfit. No no, he isn’t, but funny to imagine."

She concluded by saying: "Still hugging everyone going through something tough right now. We all got this!"

Jessie with her son Sky
Jessie with her son Sky. Picture: Instagram

Jessie first shared her cancer diagnosis at the start of June in an emotional video to fans, saying: "Before ‘No Secrets’ came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. I’m highlighting the word early.

"Cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding onto the word early, I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period."

The singer said she "wanted to be open and share it" before she explained the reasons why. She said: “One, because selfishly I do not talk about it enough.

"I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I’m an open book."

In her post, Jessie also showed her watching Capital's Summertime Ball back on ITV1 on Sunday evening. Her partner Chanan recorded her as she relieved the moment she declared she'd beat cancer in front of 80,000 fans.

The 37-year-old performer spoke with emotion on stage, saying: "If you know of my career or you don’t, or if you discovered me last week or right now or 15 years ago, you’ll know that I’ve always been an open book, a very honest person, and today, this show is my last show before I go and beat breast cancer."

From her hospital bed Jessie gave to big thumbs up, as Chanan said: "As you are doing."

Read more celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan's entire legal battle explained

MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan's entire legal battle explained

TV & Film

Who is coupled up on Love Island 2025?

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2025? Series 12's couples revealed

Love Island

The Love Island 2025 cast

Love Island 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island

Exclusive
When does Love Island UK's Casa Amor start? Bosses tease major new twist

When does Love Island UK 2025's Casa Amor start? Major new twist teased

Love Island

What is Shakira from Love Island's ethnicity?

What is Shakira from Love Island’s ethnicity?

Love Island

Will there be a Capital's Summertime Ball in 2026?

Will there be a Capital's Summertime Ball in 2026?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career

JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career

How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other

How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other

TV & Film

Exclusive
Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Finneas spills all in 'My Life In 20 Questions'

Exclusive
Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong take on an expert level Lilo & Stitch quiz

Lilo & Stitch's Maia Kealoha and Sydney Agudong vs. 'The Most Impossible Lilo & Stitch Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

PinkPantheress breaks down every song on Fancy That | Making The Album

Exclusive
Bella Ramsey steps into the Capital Buzz art gallery to paint a portrait of Ellie from The Last of Us

The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey paints Ellie while answering questions about season 2

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits