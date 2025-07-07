Jessie J says her cancer hasn’t spread as she shares adorable video of her son

7 July 2025, 15:36

Jessie J has confirmed her breast cancer didn't spread
Jessie J has confirmed her breast cancer didn't spread. Picture: Getty/Jessie J/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Jessie J gave fans an update on her health after recently undergoing surgery for breast cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jessie J returned to social media on Monday morning to confirm her cancer hasn’t spread, after she revealed she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year.

In an adorable video with her little boy saying his mum’s ‘going to be okay’, Jessie confirmed she ‘has no cancer spread.’

She said in the caption: “And…I AM OK. Results = I have NO cancer spread. Happy tears are real.

“Thank YOU for the prayers, the love, the well wishes, the joy and all the positive energy.

Jessie J has revealed her cancer hasn't spread
Jessie J has revealed her cancer hasn't spread. Picture: Getty

“This video is from the night before my surgery. We called it baby boy. You are my biggest ray of light and with you in my life the darkness will never win.”

She added: “Lots of healing to go and one more surgery to make these cousins look more like sisters. But for now it’s gratitude time and I am changing my name to The LopJess monster.”

Jessie received her diagnosis ahead of releasing her song ‘No Secrets’ in April this year.

She underwent surgery after Capital’s Summertime Ball, saying it was her last show before the operation and that she’d then be taking some time off to recover.

When Jessie first announced her cancer diagnosis she said: “I’ve been going a little back and forth a little bit on, should I share it, I want to but there’s lots of opinions outside and knowing that the media are gonna make this way bigger than it needs to be.

Jessie J - No Secrets (Live at Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025)

“But also knowing I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me and also I’m a sharer, I’ve always shared everything that I go through in my life."

She continued: “Before ‘No Secrets’ came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding onto the word early, I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period.”

The singer said she “wanted to be open and share it” before she explained the reasons why. She said: “One, because selfishly I do not talk about it enough. I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard.

“I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I’m an open book.”

