Jessie J reveals early breast cancer diagnosis in emotional video to fans

4 June 2025, 10:32

Jessie J has revealed she's been diagnosed with early breast cancer.
Jessie J has revealed she's been diagnosed with early breast cancer. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Jessie J has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with early breast cancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jessie J has revealed to her fans she has recently been diagnosed with early breast cancer. She said that she had been going “back and forth” on whether to share the news but had decided that she wanted to be open with her fans.

In a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday evening (4th June), Jessie said that she received the diagnosis before the release of her recent single ‘No Secrets’, which came out in April this year.

Speaking to her fans in the video shared to Instagram, Jessie said: “I’ve been going a little back and forth a little bit on, should I share it, I want to but there’s lots of opinions outside and knowing that the media are gonna make this way bigger than it needs to be.

“But also knowing I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me and also I’m a sharer, I’ve always shared everything that I go through in my life."

Jessie said she was diagnosed earlier this year.
Jessie said she was diagnosed earlier this year. Picture: Getty

She continued: “Before ‘No Secrets’ came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding onto the word early, I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period.”

The singer said she “wanted to be open and share it” before she explained the reasons why. She said: “One, because selfishly I do not talk about it enough. I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard.

“I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I’m an open book.”

Jessie J reveals she has early stage breast cancer

Jessie said that after her planned performance at this year’s Summertime Ball on June 15th, she would “disappear for a bit” to have surgery.

She added: “But you know what, to get diagnosed with this as I’m putting out a song called ‘No Secrets’. Right before a song called ‘Living My Best Life’ which was all pre-planned before I found put about this, I mean you can’t make it up.”

The singer was met with a wave of support from friends and fans, as they flocked to the comments to extend their love to her.

Jessie J released her comeback single 'No Secrets' in April.
Jessie J released her comeback single 'No Secrets' in April. Picture: Instagram

Rita Ora wrote: “You’re literally my favourite person and I’m praying for you you’ve got this. my mother had it and I know the surgery and any treatment on this matter is mentally tough so I’m here for you. X.”

Leona Lewis added: “Sending all the love j 🤍.”

While one fan of the singer said: “Open book and open heart, we love you and support you always, sending you the best energy for a soon recovery ❤️ warrior.”

Another said: “Sending you so much love Jessie. I'm nearly 5 years clear from an early breast cancer diagnosis. It's the club you never want entry to but I've met some of the best, most supportive, members ever. Supporting you from afar every step of the way ❤️❤️❤️.”

