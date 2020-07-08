Jess Glynne Responds To Backlash Over Claiming She Was ‘Discriminated Against’ When Turned Away From Sexy Fish Restaurant In London

8 July 2020, 08:48 | Updated: 8 July 2020, 09:48

Jess Glynne has addressed the backlash from fans after claiming she was “discriminated against” by restaurant staff.

After Jess Glynne’s furious Instagram post about being turned away from restaurant Sexy Fish in London on Monday, the star began to receive backlash from followers for saying in her post she was “discriminated against.”

Retracting her accusations and admitting “it was the wrong word to use,” Jess said in an Instagram video she just wanted to “highlight” the way she was allegedly treated by staff.

Jess Glynne Hits Out At London Restaurant Who Refused Her Entry & Claims She Was Discriminated Against

She said: “I feel I need to come on here and pull up on what I said on here. I used the wrong word discrimination, it wasn’t the right word it was wrong."

Jess Glynne has retracted her use of 'discrimination'
Jess Glynne has retracted her use of 'discrimination'. Picture: Jess Glynne/Instagram

She continued: “All I wanted to say was I felt it was very rude and disrespectful the way Sexy Fish staff were towards me and my friends yesterday. I am so understanding and respectful of dress codes and etiquette.

“I have been turned away from numerous places in my life, that does not bother me, that’s not me, that’s not a thing, that’s not why I was upset.

“What I was trying to highlight for them so they can better themselves is - there’s ways of dealing with human beings, being respectful and having manners and that’s all I wanted to say.”

She finished her video: “I hope you guys understand and let me know when it’s safe to come back out.”

Jess Glynne said restaurant staff 'looked her up and down' before turning her away
Jess Glynne said restaurant staff 'looked her up and down' before turning her away. Picture: Jess Glynne/Instagram

Jess has also since changed the caption of her upload from hours earlier, where she originally wrote: “I think the attitude of your staff needs to change as that was pure discrimination.”

The caption alongside the picture of her outfit now reads: “I think the attitude of your staff needs to change as that was just simply RUDE.”

She has also since turned off the comments on the picture, where she posed in bathroom toilets in a grey jumper with the hood up, a bum bag across her chest and trainers.

While some people were quick to support her original post, many slammed the pop star for claiming she was “discriminated” against.

