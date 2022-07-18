A Closer Look At Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Dresses As She Gets Married To Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez wore two wedding dresses on her big day with Ben Affleck. Picture: Alamy/OnTheJLo

By Hayley Habbouchi

Jennifer Lopez's two wedding dresses were stunning and have been the talk of the internet after she got married to her rekindled flame Ben Affleck in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony - here's what you need to know about JLo's wedding dresses including how much they cost.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck officially got married over the weekend, with the pop superstar showing off pictures of the two stunning wedding dresses she wore to celebrate her big day with her rekindled beau.

The 52-year-old singer said ‘I do’ with her 49-year-old actor boyfriend just three months after getting engaged again - following on from their engagement in 2002-2004.

Twenty years after Bennifer first got together, JLo confirmed in her 'On the JLo' newsletter that she had finally exchanged vows with Ben and detailed the nostalgia behind one of the wedding dresses she wore on her big day.

So, what wedding dresses did Jennifer Lopez wear on her wedding day? How much did they cost and who designed them?

Jennifer Lopez wore a dress from an old movie on her wedding day. Picture: @chrisappleton1/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Vegas over the weekend. Picture: @chrisappleton1/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez's wedding dress details as she marries Ben Affleck

JLo's first dress held a sentimental value, with JLo admitting in her newsletter: “I've had this dress for so many years, and I've just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm wearing it on my wedding day," she revealed as she showed off the classic, boatneck design in a heartwarming clip.

Jennifer’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton, also posted the sweet clip on his Instagram, writing: “Last minute feelings before the wedding."

The ‘I’m Real’ songstress then changed into another stunning gown, this time designed by Zuhair Murad, which she wore as she walked down the aisle at Vegas’ Little White Wedding Chapel.

She wore a white lace, off-the-shoulder design featuring long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and fishtail train whilst adding a matching veil with lace trim to complete her bridal look.

JLo revealed that even Ben donned a jacket of his own for his wedding look, adding in her newsletter: “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives.”

Jennifer Lopez sported two wedding dresses on her big day. Picture: OnTheJLo

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in a low-key ceremony. Picture: OnTheJLo

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance 20 years after their first engagement. Picture: Alamy

How much did Jennifer Lopez's wedding dress cost?

It's unclear how much JLo's first wedding dress cost as she admitted she got it from an old movie she filmed - so she would've likely kept it for free as part of her on-set costume.

Jennifer Lopez's second wedding dress is likely to have come with a hefty price tag, however, as it was designed by renowned fashion designer Zuhair Murad.

Zuhair's bridal collections cost anywhere from £10,000-13,000 for a wedding dress, or even more expensive if custom-designed.

