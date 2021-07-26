Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Recreate Steamy Scenes From 'Jenny From The Block' Music Video

Are they recreating 'Jenny From The Block' scenes deliberately? Picture: YouTube/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck convince fans that they're recreating iconic scenes from the 'Jenny From The Block' music videos nearly 20 years after its release!

Fans couldn’t help but notice that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seem to be living out scenes from the ‘Jenny From The Block’ music video – it really is 2002 all over again!

Rumours of a 'Bennifer' reunion began whirring earlier this year as the iconic pair were spotted out and about from Montana to Malibu and now they're kissing up a storm in St Tropez!

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Confirm ‘Bennifer’ Reunion With Steamy Kiss

We couldn’t help but notice that the photos from the occasion bear a striking similarity to a certain iconic 2000s music video…

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck give us Y2k flashbacks. Picture: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

In celebration of the 'Ain’t Your Mama' singer's 52nd birthday, JLo has been partying it up on a yacht in the south of France with her friends and family.

The mum-of-two packed on the PDA in her first post with reunited beau Ben, with the two locking lips in the adorable snap – they're Instagram official!

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to draw comparisons between the star's birthday celebrations and moments from the music video... it even has some online sleuths wondering if they're playing a big practical joke on us all?

Recent Bennifer photos look like they could have been taken from the 'Jenny From The Block' video. Picture: Jennifer Lopez/YouTube

One Twitter user wrote: "Making out on yachts and at fancy restaurants publicly for everyone to see. Like they have to be punking us, right? The scenes are completely ripped from her Jenny from the Block."

Pictures of the talented pair lounging on a yacht 2002-style were captured by this publication – and fans are reeling from the smiliarities!

Another fan posted: "Seeing Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck together again is giving me major 2002 nostalgia. We all remember that Jenny From the Block music video! I'm all for #bennifer2021."

Making out on yachts and at fancy restaurants publicly for everyone to see. Like they have to be punking us, right? The scenes are completely ripped from her Jenny from the Block (2002) video, like they have to be in on the joke, right?🙉 #bennifer pic.twitter.com/P6fu1IDm8i — DisFamREACTS! (@DisReacts) July 24, 2021

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday on a yacht. Picture: Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Jennifer, 52, and Ben, 48, even went as far as to sing the Y2K bop during the birthday festivities!

A video of the pair getting cosy whilst singing along to the track was posted to an Instagram story by a friend at the party. Maybe Bennifer are aware of the irony after all?

I’m still Jenny From The Block 🎶🎉🥳 pic.twitter.com/Trr72JdPIz — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) July 25, 2021

In the early 2000s, there was no escaping the highly-publicised power couple – the pop sensation poked fun at the media storm in the best way...with her blockbuster-style music videos!

The music video in question depicts how the media invaded Jennifer's life and relationships and it even starred Ben Affleck.

From paparazzi interrupted dinner dates to steamy yacht trips, the video encapsulates everything that Bennifer is doing in the present day!

Nearly 20 years on and Bennifer is still captivating the media!

There's only one thing left to say – Alexa, play '2002' by Anne-Marie!

