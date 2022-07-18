Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Officially Married: 'We Did It'

18 July 2022, 12:02 | Updated: 18 July 2022, 15:17

By Savannah Roberts

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have tied the knot after reigniting their relationship from 20 years ago, here is everything we know about their wedding so far...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are finally husband and wife!

Reports whirr that the iconic noughties couple wed in a Las Vegas ceremony after obtaining a marriage license in Sin City over the weekend.

Ben, 49, and Jennifer, 52, got everyone feeling nostalgic last June when they confirmed their reunion with a steamy kiss – nearly 20 years after they first dated!

How Much Was Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck?

In April, Jennifer was photographed donning the massive rock on her ring finger, sparking speculation that the loved-up pair were preparing to tie the knot once again.

Jennifer Lopez was first seen with her engagement ring in April 2022
Jennifer Lopez was first seen with her engagement ring in April 2022. Picture: Getty

Bennifer first dated in 2002 and their romance was subject to intense media attention, leading to the cancellation of their wedding the following year, they originally called time on their relationship in 2004.

Jennifer gushed over the nuptials on her website, writing: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient.

"Twenty years patient," she poignantly posted to her fans.

The Clark County Clerk's Office in Nevada shows on its record system that court documents were reportedly taken out under the names Jennifer Lynn Lopez and Benjamin Geza Affleck.

Jennifer and Ben have married 17 years after they were first set to wed
Jennifer and Ben have married 17 years after they were first set to wed. Picture: Alamy

Records show that the 'Jenny from the Block' will change her name to Jennifer Affleck.

The pop star said in her statement: "They were right when they said, 'all you need is love'.

"We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to."

In a post shared to JLo's Instagram, she can be seen wearing her wedding ring, confirming her marriage to Ben to her 218 million followers.

Her 8.5-carat emerald engagement ring is valued between $5million $10million, leading fans to believe that the wedding band must have also set the couple back a large chunk.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Stay cool as the temperatures soar

Here's How To Keep Cool During The Heatwave

Meet the 2022 Love Island contestants as the cast are confirmed

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: Meet All The Contestants Including New Bombshells

TV & Film

Omaze is teaming up with Global's Make Some Noise

The Omaze Million Pound House Draw Is Teaming Up With Global’s Make Some Noise - Here's How To Enter
Jennifer Lopez wore two wedding dresses on her big day with Ben Affleck

A Closer Look At Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Dresses As She Gets Married To Ben Affleck

Everything you need to know about The Weeknd's HBO series The Idol

The Idol: The Weeknd’s New TV Series Starring Lily-Rose Depp - All The Details

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick

Khloe Kardashian And Scott Disick: Inside Their Friendship As Dating Rumours Surface

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

Exclusive
Tom Daley opens up about the pressure he faced as a young athlete

WATCH: Tom Daley Relates To Emma Raducanu And The Pressure She Faces

Exclusive
Halsey & Roman make amends

WATCH: Halsey & Roman Kemp Make Amends After Years Of Feuding

Exclusive
Steve Carell chatted about his latest movie role

WATCH: Steve Carell Is The Voice Coach We All Need

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star