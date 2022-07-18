Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Are Officially Married: 'We Did It'

By Savannah Roberts

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have tied the knot after reigniting their relationship from 20 years ago, here is everything we know about their wedding so far...

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are finally husband and wife!

Reports whirr that the iconic noughties couple wed in a Las Vegas ceremony after obtaining a marriage license in Sin City over the weekend.

Ben, 49, and Jennifer, 52, got everyone feeling nostalgic last June when they confirmed their reunion with a steamy kiss – nearly 20 years after they first dated!

In April, Jennifer was photographed donning the massive rock on her ring finger, sparking speculation that the loved-up pair were preparing to tie the knot once again.

Jennifer Lopez was first seen with her engagement ring in April 2022. Picture: Getty

Bennifer first dated in 2002 and their romance was subject to intense media attention, leading to the cancellation of their wedding the following year, they originally called time on their relationship in 2004.

Jennifer gushed over the nuptials on her website, writing: "We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient.

"Twenty years patient," she poignantly posted to her fans.

The Clark County Clerk's Office in Nevada shows on its record system that court documents were reportedly taken out under the names Jennifer Lynn Lopez and Benjamin Geza Affleck.

Jennifer and Ben have married 17 years after they were first set to wed. Picture: Alamy

Records show that the 'Jenny from the Block' will change her name to Jennifer Affleck.

The pop star said in her statement: "They were right when they said, 'all you need is love'.

"We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to."

In a post shared to JLo's Instagram, she can be seen wearing her wedding ring, confirming her marriage to Ben to her 218 million followers.

Her 8.5-carat emerald engagement ring is valued between $5million $10million, leading fans to believe that the wedding band must have also set the couple back a large chunk.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

