Jena Frumes And Jason Derulo’s Son’s First Word Has Fans Saying The Same Thing

24 December 2021, 15:19

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jena Frumes just revealed what Jason Derulo junior’s first word was!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo welcomed their baby boy in May this year and their little bundle of joy has now said his first word!

Jena has been keeping fans updated with the most adorable content from her 7-month-old son, Jason King, and the latest has our hearts melting.

Jena Frumes Shares Sweet Video Of Her And Jason Derulo’s Baby Boy Learning To Crawl

The Instagram model shared a TikTok revealing what baby Jason’s first word was and fans were all saying the same thing in the comments.

Alongside a clip of her holding her tot, she wrote: “Who carried a baby for 9 months, gave birth, had excruciating breastfeeding migraines to provide milk…” before mouthing the word, “mom”.

Jena Frumes revealed that baby Jason's first word was 'dada'
Jena Frumes revealed that baby Jason's first word was 'dada'. Picture: JenaFrumes/TikTok
Jena Frumes revealed Jason King's first words with an adorable video
Jena Frumes revealed Jason King's first words with an adorable video. Picture: JenaFrumes/TikTok

She then wrote: “What was his first word?”, followed up by an adorable clip of her son saying: “Dada.”

Jokingly sharing her disappointment, she captioned the TikTok: “Is DADA easier for babies to say? #jasonking.”

However, fans were quick to rush to the comments to express their own disappointment that Jena and Jason’s son’s first words weren’t the sing-song melody of ‘Jason Derulo’, which his dad famously begins every track with.

Ngl, we’d be impressed if those were his first words!

Jena Frumes's son is 7 months old
Jena Frumes's son is 7 months old. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes welcomed their son in May
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes welcomed their son in May. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram

One fan wrote: “As if his first word wasn’t jaaasonnderullloooo [sic].”

“How was it not jAAsSoN DeRuLlo [sic],” penned another, while another joked, “Dadaderulo."

Elsewhere in the comments, fans couldn’t stop saying how adorable the couple’s baby is - and we agree!

