Jena Frumes Shares Sweet Video Of Her And Jason Derulo’s Baby Boy Learning To Crawl

21 December 2021, 14:13

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Jena Frumes is the proudest mum as Jason Derulo junior is learning to crawl.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo welcomed their first son in May this year and their baby boy is growing up so fast!

Baby Jason King, who is now seven months old, is already crawling around the house and Jena is the proudest mama as she shows off each of his milestones on Instagram.

Taking to her IG stories to share the adorable moment her son speedily crawled around on the carpet, Jena simply wrote: “My baby is figuring out this crawl! Lol [sic].”

Are Jason Derulo And Jena Frumes Back Together?

Jena Frumes shared an adorable clip of baby Jason learning to crawl
Jena Frumes shared an adorable clip of baby Jason learning to crawl. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram
Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo welcomed their son in May this year
Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo welcomed their son in May this year. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram

The little bundle of joy looks adorable in the clip as he masters his crawl in a checkered onesie.

Jena and Jason split in September after 18 months of dating but have since sparked speculation that they’ve rekindled their romance.

The pair appear to still be living together also as they’ve shared snaps on their respective social media accounts, celebrating the run-up to Christmas as a family.

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes sparked rumours that they rekindled their relationship
Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes sparked rumours that they rekindled their relationship. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram
Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo's son is now 7 months old
Jena Frumes and Jason Derulo's son is now 7 months old. Picture: @jenafrumes/Instagram

Getting into the festive spirit, the TikTok stars have gone all out as they decorated their home with an array of stunning decorations to mark baby Jason’s first Christmas.

The Instagram model has even shared snaps sporting matching pyjamas with her tot, and we are obsessed!

Jena and Jason even had matching Superman costumes at Halloween with their son, so we’re expecting a festive recreation this week.

