WATCH: Jeffree Star Responds To Kanye West 'Secret Relationship' Rumour

8 January 2021, 10:05 | Updated: 8 January 2021, 11:33

Jeffree Star told his followers they have “too much time on their hands” as he addressed the wild rumour he’s been having a secret relationship with Kanye West.

Jeffree Star was just as stunned as the rest of the internet when he woke up to the rumours he’s been having a physical relationship with Kanye West – claims made in a viral TikTok after it was reported Kim Kardashian and her husband of six years are getting a divorce.

The fact Kanye has been laying low at his ranch in Wyoming, where Jeffree Star recently moved to, had some fans convinced the allegations were true but the beauty influencer has finally shut it all down.

Who Is Laura Wasser? Kim Kardashian’s ‘Divorce Lawyer’

He said in a YouTube video: “I’m single ... I’m not sleeping with anyone.

Jeffree Star has responded to the wild rumour he was sleeping with Kanye West
Jeffree Star has responded to the wild rumour he was sleeping with Kanye West. Picture: Jeffree Star/Instagram / Getty
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce. Picture: Getty

“This is so weird … this is so stupid. Let me just say this one time … I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny.”

Jeffree wrote in the caption of his upload: “Hi 2021, let's relax. Addressing this Kayne West and Jeffree Star situation.”

The allegation was first hinted at by TikTok star Ava Louise who insinuated a relationship between the social media mogul and the Grammy winner.

She noted she didn’t have “concrete evidence” but claimed it was the reason Kim and Kanye are getting a divorce.

However, the Kardashian-Wests have been at the centre of split speculation for months, after the rapper made some controversial claims about their marriage and told a crowd at a Presidential rally he and Kim almost had daughter North aborted.

He also went on various Twitter rants involving mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

Kim stood by Kanye, who has mental health struggles, but they have reportedly been living separate lives for some time now and the mum-of-four has hired divorce lawyer Laura Wassner to dissolve their marriage.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

More News

See more More News

Liam Payne thanks Louis Tomlinson for being there for him

Liam Payne Thanks Louis Tomlinson For Being There For Him In The Cutest One Direction News Ever
Zayn drops 'Vibez' and tells us of his relationship with Gigi Hadid

Zayn's 'Vibez' Lyrics Explained As Singer Gets NSFW About Gigi Hadid Relationship

Zayn Malik

Who is Viking on The Masked Singer UK? Let's take a look at the clues and theories...

Who Is Viking On The Masked Singer UK? Celebrity Clues And Theories Revealed

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid welcomed their baby girl in September

All The Adorable Photos Of Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik’s Baby Girl

Olivia Wilde's relationship history, from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis to Harry Styles.

Olivia Wilde Relationship History: From Ex Jason Sudeikis To Harry Styles

Kanye West is residing at his Wyoming ranch as his divorce from Kim Kardashian gets underway

Inside Kanye West’s Wyoming Ranch With Acres Of Land And Two Lakes

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Miley Cyrus spoke about a collaboration with Elton John

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica Collaboration

Exclusive
Jamie Foxx joked about his appearance as Electro in the Spider-Man sequel

WATCH: Jamie Foxx Teases Spider-Man Electro Exclusive

Exclusive
Tina Fey said she'd be open to casting Zendaya and Billie Eilish in Mean Girls

Tina Fey To Cast Billie Eilish And Zendaya In Mean Girls?

Exclusive
Bryce Dallas Howard shared hidden The Mandalorian easter egg

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals Unknown The Mandalorian Easter Egg

Exclusive
Martin Kemp shared memories with Barbara Windsor following her passing

WATCH: Martin Kemp Reflects On "Beautiful" Barbara Windsor, Following Her Death

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes put on a special performance for Capital

Shawn Mendes Performs A Special Performance Of ‘Wonder’ & A Surprise Cover