Jeffree Star’s Boyfriend Andre Marhold: Age, Net Worth, Height & Basketball Career Revealed

Jeffree Star and Andre Marhold have just started dating. Picture: Instagram

Jeffree Star went Instagram official with his new man, Andre Marhold and here’s everything you need to know about the basketball star, including his age, net worth, height and which sports team he plays for.

Jeffree Star became a talking point on social media after he went public with his new beau, Andre Marhold.

The YouTuber was forced to address claims that his new man wasn’t ‘cheating’ on his ex with him after the basketball’s star's exes spoke out about the new relationship online.

One of Andre’s ex-girlfriends had been in a series of back-and-forth shady tweets with the makeup mogul, while the other had claimed that Andre left her and their son for Jeffree.

However, the cosmetics star shut down the rumours and insisted that Andre was ‘single’ and he’s ‘very happy’ with him.

But who is basketball player Andre Marhold, how old is he, how tall is he and what’s his net worth? Here’s what we know…

Jeffree and Andre went public with their romance on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

How old is Andre Marhold?

Jeffree’s new man, Andre, is 30 years old.

He was born on August 6, 1990.

Andre Marhold is a professional basketball player. Picture: Instagram

What is Andre Marhold’s net worth?

Andre’s net worth is not known, however, it is estimated that he is worth millions, due to his career in basketball.

Jeffree Star has shared a number of snaps with his new beau. Picture: Instagram

Which basketball team does Andre Marhold play for?

Andre is a professional basketball star for Germany's Giessen 46ers.

How tall is Andre Marhold - what’s his height?

Jeffree’s new man is 6 foot 6 inches tall.

