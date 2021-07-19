Who Is Jamie Lynn Spears And When Did She Perform Sister Britney’s Songs?

Jamie Lynn Spears performed some of Britney's songs in 2017 as part of a tribute. Picture: Getty

Jamie Lynn Spears is Britney’s younger sister, but she’s also a celebrity in her own right.

Jamie Lynn Spears has hit headlines after older sister Britney Spears criticised her for singing some of her iconic songs during a tribute performance in 2017.

In a statement on Instagram, mum-of-two Britney said “my so-called support system hurt me deeply.”

Britney’s dad Jamie is her conservator and has had sole control of her estate since the court-appointed conservatorship he set up in 2008.

Fans often ask Jamie Lynn for her stance on her sister’s situation and at the end of June she spoke publicly about the conservatorship.

But who is Jamie Lynn, does she have kids of her own and when did she perform sister Britney’s songs?

Jamie Lynn Spears is a star in her own right. Picture: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

Who is Jamie Lynn Spears?

While Jamie Lynn, 30, might be most well known for being the younger sister of Britney Spears, she’s actually a star in her own right, with a music and acting career under her belt.

She launched her career as the lead in Zoey 101 in 2005 and later released a country music album called ‘The Journey’ in 2014.

Jamie Lynn is married to husband Jamie Walton, who she wed in 2014, and has two children.

Daughter Maddie, 13, is from a previous relationship and she shares daughter Ivey, three, with husband Jamie.

Jamie Lynn Spears is a mum of two. Picture: Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

When did Jamie Lynn Spears perform Britney’s songs?

Britney recently criticised her sister for performing some of her biggest songs at the Radio Disney Music Awards in 2017, where Jamie teamed up with pop stars including Hailee Steinfeld for a tribute performance ahead of presenting Britney with the Icon Award.

She said in an Instagram statement: “I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! [sic].”

Fans have since re-surfaced clips of Britney in the audience at the event, claiming she looks “embarrassed and annoyed.”

Omg i never noticed how annoyed and embarrassed Britney looks while Jamie Lynn sings HER song 😭 pic.twitter.com/olQjrZFvZW — freebritney ★ (@britneyvibess) July 17, 2021

“No words” — Britney on Jamie Lynn performing her songs (2017) pic.twitter.com/a0BlA0fW9c — Fan Account (@breatheonmiley) July 17, 2021

What has Jamie Lynn said about Britney’s conservatorship?

Jamie recently spoke out on her sister’s conservatorship after fans pressed her on why she’s stayed silent on Britney’s situation.

Taking to Instagram Stories Jamie Lynn said she has “supported her sister long before there was a hash tag,” referencing the #FreeBritney movement.

She said: “If ending the conservatorship... or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy - I support that. I am so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago.

"I'm not my family, I'm my own person. I'm speaking for myself."

