James Charles Shades The Dobre Brothers With Awkward Meet And Greet Spoof

James Charles threw shade at the Dobre Brothers' meet and greet that went viral. Picture: James Charles/Instagram / Twitter

James Charles may have just sparked a war with the Dobre Brothers.

James Charles has been promoting his new Morphe palette over the past few days, launching a smaller version of the original product he created with the brand almost a year ago.

And as he met with fans excited to get their hands on the latest creation from the world-famous YouTuber, James used the opportunity to throw some major shade at the Dobre Brothers, who recently faced backlash for being totally unenthused as excited fans met them at a meet and greet.

Taking a swipe at the brothers, James and his troupe kept seriously straight faces as one fan tried to greet them all before posing for a photo with them. The young girl then awkwardly said “sorry” as she walked away, but James and his pals burst out laughing and ran after her to give her a huge hug.

Sharing the video on Twitter and throwing major shade at the Dobre Brothers’ apology statement, James wrote: “We just wanted to apologise. After a long 48 hours of restless filming and touring then meeting thousands of fans with no sleep we were exhausted by the end of our show. Our true apologies [heart] we are sincerely sorry.”

When the Dobre Brothers’ video went viral, James re-tweeted it with the caption: “What the actual f**k is this?”

So after seeing James’ dig, one of the brothers responded to James with another video from their meet and greet featuring the girl who appeared in the clip that went viral.

It begins with the brothers not even acknowledging the fan’s arrival as they stay seated for a quick photo but ends with the boys giving her a group hug.

Lucas commented: “We all make mistakes but it’s up to us to own up to our mistakes and make things right when God gives us a second chance. We love you Kylee [heart].”

They also issued a stern message to James, adding: “And James… I’m sure you know what it’s like feeling like the whole world is against you.”

We all make mistakes but it’s up to us to own up to our mistakes and make things right when God gives us a second chance 🙏🏼 We love you Kylee ❤️ And James... I’m sure you know what it’s like feeling like the whole world is against you https://t.co/lVK4EhObzt pic.twitter.com/iY8riOHMIY — Lucas Dobre (@lucasdobre) October 20, 2019

Lucas was likely reminding James of the epic fallout he and ex pal Tati Westbrook had earlier this year, when the makeup blogger lost over two million followers.

Fans have only been praising James throughout his latest meet and greet sessions, with one Twitter user sharing a number of heartwarming images of the blogger hugging his loyal followers.

And when one fan replied to his shady video: “When this is reality for a lot of other influencers,” James responded: “Couldn’t be me omg.”

James is currently promoting his latest collaboration with Morphe, launching a smaller version of his original palette so makeup lovers find it easier to travel with.

At first he received backlash for creating the exact same product in a smaller version, but he told fans he didn’t want to make anything new because “these colours can truly create any single look”.

