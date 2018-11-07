WATCH: James Arthur's 'Naked' Cameo On Famous Brazilian Soap Opera Is Everything

James Arthur has appeared on a massively popular Brazilian soap opera to perform his hit 'Naked' during a pretty romantic scene and we have so many questions to ask... like where exactly can we watch this amazing looking soap?!

James Arthur is a man of many surprises, and most recently he's popped up in Brazilian soap opera O Tempo não Para, to perform his hit 'Naked' whilst two very good looking characters from the show share a very steamy make-out session and the whole thing is pretty amazing.

James Arthur serenades the audience in a cameo for Brazilian soap opera 'O Tempo não Para'. Picture: Credit: O Tempo não Para / Rede Globo / Sony Music

It was reported a few months ago that James Arthur had secretly flown to Brazil to shoot a cameo for the show that's watched by over 40 million people, and now we finally get to see the finished product, and we think this is one of the most genius cameos to date!

As he takes to the stage to serenade the crowd with 'Naked', when a man and woman who seem to be rather fond of each other sneak off to a corner for some privacy in a romantic scene that could seriously give our British soaps a run for their money.

Brazil's 'O Tempo não Para' had a very special cameo from James Arthur. Picture: Credit: O Tempo não Para / Rede Globo / Sony Music

