Inside Jake Roche’s Relationship With Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson: From Engagement To Reason They Split

17 November 2020, 13:49

Jake Roche and Jesy Nelson became engaged in 2015. But what was the reason for their split?
Jake Roche was in a relationship with Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson in 2014 and even proposed to her. Here’s a look at their engagement and the reason behind their split…

Jake Roche is the son of I'm A Celebrity's Shane Richie and also the frontman of the band Push Baby, formerly known as Rixton.

Back in 2014, he was in a relationship with Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson and he ended up proposing to her! However, their romance wasn’t meant to be and they ended up splitting a year later.

Jesy Nelson's Ex-Boyfriends: Little Mix Star's Complete Dating History From Chris Hughes To Jake Roche

Jacke Roche and Jesy Nelson dated back in 2014. But why did they split? What was the reason?
Here’s a look at their relationship, from the engagement to the reason behind their split…

When did Jake Roche and Jesy Nelson get engaged?

Jake Roche proposed to Jesy Nelson in 2015 after a year of dating.

He got down on one knee at Manchester Arena and got Ed Sheeran to help him make the moment extra special. (No wonder she said yes!)

Why did Jake Roche and Jesy Nelson split? What was the reason?

According to reports, the reason they split was because Jesy wanted to start a family but Jake felt ‘too young to be a father’.

A source said at the time: “Jake feels that, at 24, he’s just too young to be a father.

“He feels they have their whole lives ahead of them to start enjoying kids when the time is right.

“Jesy completely disagreed. She is only a year older but is much more emotionally mature - and she was always very clear with Jake that, as soon as she got married, she would want to start the next big chapter in their lives together.”

