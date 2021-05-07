Jake Paul Brawls With Floyd Mayweather After Running Off With His Hat

By Capital FM

YouTuber Jake Paul and boxer Floyd Mayweather got into a scuffle days before the match with his brother.

Ahead of Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather’s fight at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in June, Logan’s brother Jake Paul got into a brawl with the multi-weight champion in front of the cameras.

YouTube star Jake and boxer Mayweather were already in a heated exchange before Jake ripped off his opponent’s hat and tried to dash away.

Mayweather grabbed Jake and they scuffled as their teams desperately tried to separate them.

Jake Paul stole Floyd Mayweather's cap before they got into a brawl. Picture: Getty

Floyd was held back by security as ranted at Jake, who recently compared himself to Mayweather.

Jake’s brother Logan is set to meet Mayweather in the ring on 6 June.

Adding fuel to the fire, Jake later posted a video of himself getting a tattoo with the words: “Gotcha hat” and an illustration of Mayweather’s cap.

Floyd Mayweather has agreed to fight Logan Paul. Picture: Getty

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul is in June. Picture: Getty

He’s even launched a line of caps on his merchandise website, etched with the same words.

Logan’s last pro fight saw him defeated by fellow internet star KSI in November 2019, but he’s still agreed to a match with Mayweather.

