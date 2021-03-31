Jade Thirlwall Includes Jesy Nelson In Little Mix Tribute And Fans Are Emotional

Little Mix fans were sobbing at Jade Thirwall's sweet tribute to the girls. Picture: Channel 4/Instagram

Little Mix fans are emotional after Jade Thirlwall baked biscuits of her bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock as well as Jesy Nelson, who recently quit the band, for her GBBO challenge.

Jade Thirlwall has left fans feeling seriously emotional after using Little Mix as her inspiration for her showstopper challenge on Celebrity Bake Off.

The 28-year-old and the other celeb contestants were tasked with making a 3D biscuit representation of something you can’t live without and Mixers were ‘in tears’ after Jade decided to go with a Little Mix concert.

The task saw Jade make biscuit versions of Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, as well as their former bandmate, Jesy Nelson.

The show was filmed before Jesy’s departure from the band in December 2020, but the episode still had fans in their feels.

Jade Thirlwall paid tribute to Little Mix in her GBBO challenge. Picture: PA

Jade Thirlwall used Little Mix as inspiration for what she couldn't live without. Picture: Channel 4

Taking to Twitter to talk about how adorable the biscuits were, one fan penned: “The theme is something you can’t live without and jade chose leigh, perrie and jesy. let me go sob bye [sic].”

“The challenge was something you can't live without and Jade made the girls [crying emojis] #GBBO [sic],” shared another.

“Stop I’m fragile,” wrote a third fan.

Little Mix fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Picture: Twitter

Jesy Nelson quit Little Mix at the end of last year. Picture: Instagram

I'M A WINNER, BABY 🎂

Thank you for having me @BritishBakeOff that was such a laugh. If you can, please keep donating to @SU2CUK. They're such a worthy cause so let's help them raise as much as possible pic.twitter.com/HBV26X8GIj — Little Mix (@LittleMix) March 30, 2021

Mixers tweeted about how sweet the tribute was. Picture: Twitter

“It's the fact that jade included jesy with them for me,” shared another emotional Mixer.

Jade went on to be crowned the winner of Celebrity Great British Bake Off, with fans sending her numerous messages congratulating her.

She was up against the likes of KSI, Katherine Ryan and Stacey Dooley.

