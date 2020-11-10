Jacqueline Jossa Announces She's Making Her West End Debut In 'A Christmas Carol'

Jacqueline Jossa is starring in the West End. Picture: instagram

Jacqueline Jossa has landed a role in the West End!

Jacqueline Jossa rose to fame playing Lauren Branning on Eastenders.

However, the actress is now swapping Walford for the West End after landing a role in 'A Christmas Carol'.

Jacqueline Jossa Tried To Quit Her Final I'm A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial

Jacqueline Jossa rose to fame on Eastenders. Picture: instagram

The mum-of-two, who is married to former TOWIE star Dan Osborne, took to Instagram to announce the news, writing: “Pinch me! My west End debut!

“I am so excited to be joining the WEST END cast of @LondonXmasCarol this Christmas!

"I will be playing Emily in this brand-new, musical staged concert of Dicken’s classic - A Christmas Carol, from 7th December this year!

“With live music from the incredible @thelmto and a wonderful cast including @realbrianconley and @mattjwillis this is the 2020 event that will unite friends, families and loved ones with the magic of live entertainment, the perfect post-lockdown treat!

“We have all the safety measure already in place at the @dominiontheatre, making this a covid safe production.

"Check the link in my bio to book tickets! I can’t wait to see you all there!"

The actor's celeb pals, including Nadine Coyle and Scarlett Moffatt rushed to the comments to congratulate her, with the latter writing: “Omg amazing!”

Billie Faires wrote: “Wow congratulations darling! You’re going to be amazing.”

Love Island star Amber Davies, who has also starred in the West End, wrote: “Omg you’re going to have SO much fun. Congratulations darling!”

> Download Our App For All The Latest Showbiz News