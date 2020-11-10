Jacqueline Jossa Announces She's Making Her West End Debut In 'A Christmas Carol'
10 November 2020, 15:51
Jacqueline Jossa has landed a role in the West End!
Jacqueline Jossa rose to fame playing Lauren Branning on Eastenders.
However, the actress is now swapping Walford for the West End after landing a role in 'A Christmas Carol'.
The mum-of-two, who is married to former TOWIE star Dan Osborne, took to Instagram to announce the news, writing: “Pinch me! My west End debut!
“I am so excited to be joining the WEST END cast of @LondonXmasCarol this Christmas!
"I will be playing Emily in this brand-new, musical staged concert of Dicken’s classic - A Christmas Carol, from 7th December this year!
“With live music from the incredible @thelmto and a wonderful cast including @realbrianconley and @mattjwillis this is the 2020 event that will unite friends, families and loved ones with the magic of live entertainment, the perfect post-lockdown treat!
“We have all the safety measure already in place at the @dominiontheatre, making this a covid safe production.
"Check the link in my bio to book tickets! I can’t wait to see you all there!"
The actor's celeb pals, including Nadine Coyle and Scarlett Moffatt rushed to the comments to congratulate her, with the latter writing: “Omg amazing!”
Billie Faires wrote: “Wow congratulations darling! You’re going to be amazing.”
Love Island star Amber Davies, who has also starred in the West End, wrote: “Omg you’re going to have SO much fun. Congratulations darling!”
