Jacqueline Jossa Shows 'Real' Body Whilst Modelling Bikini Range & Admits 'This Sh** Is Hard'

Jacqueline Jossa gets real whilst modelling her bikini range. Picture: Instagram @jacjossa

Jacqueline Jossa's been posing in 'real' positions whilst modelling her bikini range, opening up about working hard to love her body as fans praise her for her honesty online.

I'm A Celeb winner Jacqueline Jossa is being praised for modelling her bikini line in a series of 'real' poses to help people see what they'll really look like on, admitting she's working on loving her body, but it is 'hard' in a seriously honest Instagram post.

Love Island’s Zara McDermott Praised For ‘Real’ Before & After Pictures As She Shares Bloated Stomach On Instagram

Looking absolutely stunning as she poses poolside in a polka dotted set, Jac, 27, wrote: "Shout out to all us women working on loving their bodies because that sh** is hard and I’m proud of us."

"Just wanted to share another posed v relaxed pic from my @inthestyle shoot! Of course I prefer the shot on the left but who sits like that around the pool, breathing in, arm aching, bum digging into the side."

"I really wanted to shoot my swimwear my way and show a bit of realness in how this looks on me."

This isn't the first snap she's uploaded posing in 'Instagram' and 'normal' poses, writing alongside another snap of her modelling a bikini and revealing she initially turned down the huge opportunity to work on the line for fear of how she would look in the photos.

Jac wrote: "It’s taken a while but I’ve learnt to love both angles... You guys know me by now and I’m as normal as they come."

"I’m a working mum and a size 12 and I can’t walk around looking perfect all the time and I’ve accepted that’s completely fine."

"I also had turned down the chance to do a swimwear range with @inthestyle earlier this year as perhaps wasn’t comfortable shooting it.... but I changed my mind & decided I wanted to create something I was comfortable with and only wanted to shoot it if we could keep it real and honest."

Zara McDermott posts snap of her stomach after eating pasta. Picture: Instagram @zaramcdermott

She isn't the only celeb who has been getting real with their 'insta V reality' bikini shots lately, with Love Island's Zara McDermott showing what her stomach looks like first thing in the morning versus late at night, reminding people what they see online isn't always real!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celeb News