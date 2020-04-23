Jacqueline Jossa Says She Will Return To Eastenders To Play Lauren Branning Again ‘Someday’

She has never ruled it out. Picture: instagram

Jacqueline Jossa is planning on returning to Eastenders.

Jacqueline Jossa rose to fame playing Lauren Branning on Eastenders, and now the Queen of the Jungle has revealed she plans to reprise her role ‘someday’.

The 27-year-old told the MailOnline she loves the character she played ‘with all her heart’ and that she doesn’t feel like she ever said ‘goodbye forever’ to the square.

Jacqueline Jossa Calls Out People Sunbathing In Parks And Urges Fans To Stay In Lockdown

She said: "I absolutely love Eastenders, love the people, the production and I absolutely love Lauren Branning with all my heart.

"It doesn't feel like it was a goodbye forever, definitely not, well not from my end anyway. I would love to go back someday.

"I could hobble back in on my walking stick one day."

When asked if her return will be in the next five years, she replied: "I think that sounds better than me going back tomorrow, yes."

Jacqueline first appearance on the hit BBC soap in September 2010 and didn't leave until 2017.

She then took a bit of a break from the telly, but her career skyrocketed when she was crowned Queen of the Jungle on the 2019 series of I’m A Celeb.

She appeared alongside Capital's Roman Kemp, who finished in third place.

Jacqueline now has her own clothing range and is reportedly making big money through sponsored Instagram posts and various other showbiz jobs.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News