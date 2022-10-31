Jack Harlow Weighs In On The Lil Nas X 'Rumours' During SNL Monologue

31 October 2022, 15:44

Jack Harlow namedropped Lil Nas X
Jack Harlow namedropped Lil Nas X. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Jack Harlow sent fans into a tailspin when he mentioned his friend Lil Nas X during his appearance on SNL – here's what the rapper said in the monologue everyone's talking about.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jack Harlow referenced the rumours surrounding him and Lil Nas X during his highly-spoken about opening monologue for Saturday Night Live.

The 24-year-old won over audiences with his fan-dubbed 'Harloween' special on SNL, he even poked fun at himself as he took on both roles as the musical guest and host!

Who Is Jack Harlow’s Girlfriend? Inside His Dating History

Viewers couldn't get enough of Jack namedropping his friend and collaborator Nas, talking about the romance speculations that followed their 'Industry Baby' music video.

The 'First Class' musician set the record straight whilst cheekily addressing the claims, saying on the famous stage: “I’ve also heard people try to romantically link me and Lil Nas X as an item."

Jack Harlow hosted SNL on October 29
Jack Harlow hosted SNL on October 29. Picture: Getty

"But I’m going to tell you right now – no," he said in a deadpan manner.

He continued the tongue-in-cheek bit, addressing the crowd: "Everything that happened between us was casual."

Whilst he comedically shut down the claims, he also added fuel to them, saying it was "one of the best nights of my entire life".

"Working with him! Working with him," he then clarified with expert comedic timing.

Harlow graced the studio audience with tracks 'Lil Secret', 'First Class' and 'State Fair' – what a show!

Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow collaborated in 2021
Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow collaborated in 2021. Picture: Lil Nas X/YouTube
Jack Harlow mentioned his relationship with Lil Nas X on SNL
Jack Harlow mentioned his relationship with Lil Nas X on SNL. Picture: Alamy

Jack and Lil Nas X famously joined musical forces to create the mega-hit that was 'Industry Baby' in 2021 and they've been no strangers in showing their love and appreciation for one another ever since.

Nas – who also goes by Montero – shut down homophobic comments following the music video's drop, which shows a steamy dance number in a prison shower scene.

He wrote at the time: "You seem to only respect gay artists when the gay part is tucked away."

"You don’t like me because I embrace my sexuality instead of hiding it and never speaking on it for your comfort," he continued.

Fans of the pop star duo couldn't get enough of the television moment, with one Twitter user posting: "jack harlow knows people ship him with lil nas x. [sic]"

Another shared: "Need someone who talks about me the way Jack Harlow talks about Lil Nas X."

