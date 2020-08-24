ITV ‘Launching New Dating Show The Cabins’ After Postponing Love Island

Rumoured new show, The Cabins, will apparently have a similar feel to Love Island. Picture: PA/ITV/Instagram

ITV is apparently set to launch a new dating show called The Cabins, with a similar theme to Love Island.

ITV is reportedly 'launching a new dating show’ called The Cabins and they are looking for single contestants to apply.

The alleged show will be joining forces with 12 Yard Productions, according to the website, which also urges singletons to apply and has given people a glimpse of what to expect from the new series.

The website reads: "12 Yard Productions are now casting for a ground-breaking dating show for ITV2 giving you a unique opportunity to build a real emotional connection with someone that's often lacking in modern dating.

"Please bear in mind, we expect a large amount of applications for the series so make yourself stand out from the crowd and do not hold back!”

Their Instagram description goes on to read: “We are looking for singles for a ground-breaking new dating show!

“If you’re after a genuine connection on a date like never before, apply now!"

The description adds that they are seeking singletons who ‘are looking for love that’s more than skin deep, fed up with swiping past the superficial and fake faces, and are desperate to make a connection’.

This comes after Love Island’s 2020 summer series was postponed until 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Love Island's 2020 summer series was cancelled. Picture: ITV

However, if The Cabins’ description is anything to go by, we’re sure it’ll be a similar vibe - just without bikinis!

ITV is yet to comment about the new rumoured series, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted if they do.

If it does go ahead, this wouldn’t be the only thing coming to our screens this year, as I’m A Celebrity is set to return - but it will be filmed in the UK, instead of sunny Australia!

