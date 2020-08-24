ITV ‘Launching New Dating Show The Cabins’ After Postponing Love Island

24 August 2020, 16:00

Rumoured new show, The Cabins, will apparently have a similar feel to Love Island
Rumoured new show, The Cabins, will apparently have a similar feel to Love Island. Picture: PA/ITV/Instagram

ITV is apparently set to launch a new dating show called The Cabins, with a similar theme to Love Island.

ITV is reportedly 'launching a new dating show’ called The Cabins and they are looking for single contestants to apply.

The alleged show will be joining forces with 12 Yard Productions, according to the website, which also urges singletons to apply and has given people a glimpse of what to expect from the new series.

The Masked Singer Announces Mo Gilligan As New Celebrity Judge Ahead Of Season 2 As Ken Jeong Takes Break

The website reads: "12 Yard Productions are now casting for a ground-breaking dating show for ITV2 giving you a unique opportunity to build a real emotional connection with someone that's often lacking in modern dating.

"Please bear in mind, we expect a large amount of applications for the series so make yourself stand out from the crowd and do not hold back!”

View this post on Instagram

LINK IN BIO 👀👀👀👀

A post shared by NEW ITV2 DATING SHOW (@thecabins.tv) on

Their Instagram description goes on to read: “We are looking for singles for a ground-breaking new dating show!

“If you’re after a genuine connection on a date like never before, apply now!"

The description adds that they are seeking singletons who ‘are looking for love that’s more than skin deep, fed up with swiping past the superficial and fake faces, and are desperate to make a connection’.

This comes after Love Island’s 2020 summer series was postponed until 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Love Island's 2020 summer series was cancelled
Love Island's 2020 summer series was cancelled. Picture: ITV

However, if The Cabins’ description is anything to go by, we’re sure it’ll be a similar vibe - just without bikinis!

ITV is yet to comment about the new rumoured series, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted if they do.

If it does go ahead, this wouldn’t be the only thing coming to our screens this year, as I’m A Celebrity is set to return - but it will be filmed in the UK, instead of sunny Australia!

> Download Our App For All The Latest Netflix News

More News

See more More News

KFC are dropping their iconic slogan for a short while

KFC Temporarily Scraps Hygiene Hazardous Slogan Amid COVID-19 Fears

Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams star in sob fest 'Chemical Hearts'

Chemical Hearts: Lili Reinhart & Austin Abrams Star In Amazon Prime Sob Fest

TV & Film

Simon Cowell will be temporarily replaced by Ashley Banjo on the BGT semi-finals

Diversity Star Ashley Banjo Will Replace Simon Cowell For Britain’s Got Talent Semi-Finals

TV & Film

Harry Styles and Megan Thee Stallion now follow each other on social media

Harry Styles Sparks Megan Thee Stallion Collab Rumours After Following Each Other On Instagram
Gigi Hadid's spicy vodka pasta went viral when she posted the recipe

The Meals Gigi Hadid Has Been Cooking To Settle Her Pregnancy Cravings

Marcel Somerville attacked by armed robbers with machetes

Love Island's Marcel Somerville Attacked By Robbers With Machetes As They Tried To Steal His Car

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Holland turned down the role of Tangled's Flynn Rider

WATCH: Tom Holland Turns Down Role In Live-Action Tangled Movie

TV & Film

Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp remembered our friend, Producer Joe

Roman Kemp Pays Tribute To Capital Producer And Close Friend, Joe Lyons

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Shaggy's daughter looked unimpressed to meet Prince Harry

WATCH: Shaggy Recalls His Daughter Snubbing Prince Harry

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Liam Payne shared the moment he was put into One Direction

Liam Payne Shares The Very Moment He Was Selected For One Direction On The X Factor

Exclusive
Liam Payne said Cheryl didn't stand when the crowd gave him a standing ovation on The X Factor

Liam Payne Recalls Cheryl’s Standing Ovation Snub When He Auditioned For The X Factor

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters