Inventing Anna Fans Are Losing It Over This Uncanny Anna Delvey Impression

This impression of Inventing Anna's Anna Delvey has gone viral on TikTok. Picture: Netflix/@nickydoobs/TikTok

By Capital FM

A comedian has gone viral on TikTok for her spot-on impression of Anna Delvey from Inventing Anna.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Inventing Anna has taken over everyone’s Netflix binge-watch lists after it dropped last month on the streaming service.

The series follows the real-life story of fraudster Anna Delvey - real name Anna Sorokin - after she swindled banks, hotels and socialites in New York City out of large sums of money.

The Inventing Anna Cast: Are All The Characters Based On Real People?

One thing that has been picked up on throughout the nine-part series is Anna’s unique accent, as portrayed by actress Julia Garner.

Anna was born in Russia and grew up in Germany before moving to the US, which Julia said made her capturing Anna’s accent very challenging.

Inventing Anna is based on the real-life story of Anna Delvey. Picture: Netflix

She previously told Elle: “This is probably the hardest job I’ve ever done.”

A comedian has now gone viral on TikTok after sharing her uncanny impression of Anna, drawing similarities to Julia’s portrayal.

The star - Nicky Doobs - has now uploaded a series of clips impersonating the fraudster and using some of her most quotable lines from the series.

Nicky shared one called ‘travelling with Anna Sorokin’, one labelled as a ‘night out with Anna Sorokin’ and her latest; ‘skiing with Anna Sorokin’.

Julia Garner portrays Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna. Picture: Netflix

The real Anna Sorokin pretended to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey. Picture: Getty

Fans can’t get over how uncanny the impressions are, as people rushed to flood the comment section with praise over how spot-on she was.

“The accent is SPOT on!” wrote one of her followers, while another said: “THIS IS SO GOOD.”

“I laughed so hard I choked…this was so on point,” read another comment.

It's safe to say fans can’t stop watching the TikTok impersonations!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital