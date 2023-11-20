Inside Taylor Swift’s 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky' Lyrics

20 November 2023, 11:54

Taylor Swift performed 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky' on The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift performed 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky' on The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift’s song ‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’ is one of her saddest ballads yet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When Taylor Swift released ‘Midnights’ in October 2022, she included heartbreaking song ‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’ on the track list, alongside songs like ‘Anti-Hero’, 'Karma' and 'Lavender Haze’.

‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’ is one of Taylor’s most heartbreaking songs, with lyrics which bring comfort to fans who are grieving.

Taylor sang the emotional track at her Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 19th November, after a 23-year-old-fan died before the concert during extreme temperatures in the city. The singer teared up while performing the song on piano.

What is ‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’ about and what are the lyrics?

Taylor Swift performed 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky' on the Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Taylor Swift performed 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky' on the Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture: Getty

What is ‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’ by Taylor Swift about?

‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’ is about losing a loved one and the process of grieving. The song opens with: ’No words appear before me in the aftermath / salt streams out my eyes and into my ears / Every single thing I touch becomes sick with sadness / ‘Cause it’s all over now, all out to sea,’ about the all-consuming feeling of heartbreak.

In the song Taylor addresses some pretty big thoughts anyone who’s grieved a loved one can relate to: ‘Did some force take you because I didn’t pray? / Every single thing to come has turned into ashes.’

The lyrics also touch on never getting to meet someone who was yet to become and it was particularly connected with by those who have experienced miscarriages and the loss of a child.

Taylor’s never shared the inspiration behind the emotional song, leaving it to fans to interpret it however they wish.

Hayley Williams talks her decades-long friendship with Taylor Swift

Night Two Of Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Night Two Of Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to ‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’?

No words appear before me in the aftermath

Salt streams out my eyes and into my ears

Every single thing I touch becomes sick with sadness

'Cause it's all over now, all out to sea

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye

You were bigger than the whole sky

You were more than just a short time

And I've got a lot to pine about I've got a lot to live without

I'm never gonna meet

What could've been, would've been

What should've been you

What could've been, would've been you

Did some bird flap its wings over in Asia?

Did some force take you because I didn't pray?

Every single thing to come has turned into ashes

'Cause it's all over, it's not meant to be

So I'll say words I don't believe

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye

You were bigger than the whole sky

You were more than just a short time

And I've got a lot to pine about

I've got a lot to live without

I'm never gonna meet

What could've been, would've been

What should've been you

What could've been, would've been

What should've been you

(What could've been, would've been)

What could've been, would've been you

(Could've been, would've been)

(Could've been, would've been)

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye

You were bigger than the whole sky

You were more than just a short time

And I've got a lot to pine about

I've got a lot to live without

I'm never gonna meet

What could've been, would've been

What should've been you

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Florence Pugh and Jack Harlow were reportedly seen 'making out'

What’s With The Florence Pugh And Jack Harlow Rumours?

Fans have already decided who they want to win I'm A Celeb 2023

I'm A Celeb Fans Have Already Predicted The 2023 Winner

This is how much this year's I'm A Celeb contestants are being paid

Here’s How Much All The I’m A Celebrity 2023 Contestants Are Getting Paid

Danielle Harold enters I'm A Celeb

I'm A Celebrity Danielle Harold: Age, Boyfriend And TV Shows

TV & Film

Josie Gibson enters the I'm A Celeb jungle

Josie Gibson Fact File: Age, Height, Net Worth And Who's Her Son?

TV & Film

Fred swaps fine dining for bush tucker rials in I'm A Celeb

Fred Sirieix Fact File: Age, Where He's From, Who Are His Wife And Children?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits