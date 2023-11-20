Inside Taylor Swift’s 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky' Lyrics

Taylor Swift performed 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky' on The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift’s song ‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’ is one of her saddest ballads yet.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

When Taylor Swift released ‘Midnights’ in October 2022, she included heartbreaking song ‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’ on the track list, alongside songs like ‘Anti-Hero’, 'Karma' and 'Lavender Haze’.

‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’ is one of Taylor’s most heartbreaking songs, with lyrics which bring comfort to fans who are grieving.

Taylor sang the emotional track at her Eras Tour concert in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 19th November, after a 23-year-old-fan died before the concert during extreme temperatures in the city. The singer teared up while performing the song on piano.

What is ‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’ about and what are the lyrics?

Taylor Swift performed 'Bigger Than The Whole Sky' on the Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture: Getty

What is ‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’ by Taylor Swift about?

‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’ is about losing a loved one and the process of grieving. The song opens with: ’No words appear before me in the aftermath / salt streams out my eyes and into my ears / Every single thing I touch becomes sick with sadness / ‘Cause it’s all over now, all out to sea,’ about the all-consuming feeling of heartbreak.

In the song Taylor addresses some pretty big thoughts anyone who’s grieved a loved one can relate to: ‘Did some force take you because I didn’t pray? / Every single thing to come has turned into ashes.’

The lyrics also touch on never getting to meet someone who was yet to become and it was particularly connected with by those who have experienced miscarriages and the loss of a child.

Taylor’s never shared the inspiration behind the emotional song, leaving it to fans to interpret it however they wish.

Hayley Williams talks her decades-long friendship with Taylor Swift

Night Two Of Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to ‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’?

No words appear before me in the aftermath

Salt streams out my eyes and into my ears

Every single thing I touch becomes sick with sadness

'Cause it's all over now, all out to sea

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye

You were bigger than the whole sky

You were more than just a short time

And I've got a lot to pine about I've got a lot to live without

I'm never gonna meet

What could've been, would've been

What should've been you

What could've been, would've been you

Did some bird flap its wings over in Asia?

Did some force take you because I didn't pray?

Every single thing to come has turned into ashes

'Cause it's all over, it's not meant to be

So I'll say words I don't believe

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye

You were bigger than the whole sky

You were more than just a short time

And I've got a lot to pine about

I've got a lot to live without

I'm never gonna meet

What could've been, would've been

What should've been you

What could've been, would've been

What should've been you

(What could've been, would've been)

What could've been, would've been you

(Could've been, would've been)

(Could've been, would've been)

Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye

You were bigger than the whole sky

You were more than just a short time

And I've got a lot to pine about

I've got a lot to live without

I'm never gonna meet

What could've been, would've been

What should've been you

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.