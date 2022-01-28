Ibiza Rocks Announces Joel Corry Residency For Summer 2022

By Capital FM

Ibiza is reopening for good this summer, and dance music DJ of the moment Joel Corry is igniting the party with a residency at Ibiza Rocks.

Joel Corry is bringing the energy 2022 needs this summer with a residency at Ibiza Rocks.

The dance music chart-topper is hitting up the party resort every Wednesday from 8 June to 21 September.

Ibiza Confirms Nightclubs Will Open In April In What Will Be Longest Season Ever

In the past year Joel's dropped bangers including 'I Wish' featuring Mabel and 'Out Out', but he's also known for the likes of 'All I Need', 'Body' and 'Sorry', all of which are no doubt part of his party catalogue he'll be bringing to the White Isle.

Joel is the club's first summer resident as Ibiza Rocks get the season in full swing from 21 May until 25 September.

The dance DJ said he's 'buzzing' to return to Ibiza, promising it'll be 'bigger than ever'.

Announcing his residency Joel said: "IBIZA 2022 @IbizaRocks Wednesdays. Buzzing to announce my Ibiza 22 residency!

This year Ibiza will return bigger than ever & I’m excited for this magical summer to begin! Starting June 8th…see you on the island."

Ibiza Rocks' announcement comes a week after Ibiza's tourism board officially announced the reopening of the paradise hot spot, with the season set to be Ibiza's longest ever as clubs prepare to open two weeks earlier than usual in April.

If things go as planned, Ibiza will stay open until October - November this year.

