Iain Lee Accuses Rebekah Vardy Of ‘Being A Bully’ As She Promotes Mental Health Awareness

Iain Lee slammed Rebekah Vardy for promoting mental health awareness. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Iain Lee has hit out at ‘bully’ Rebekah Vardy for promoting mental health awareness.

Broadcaster Iain Lee has accused Rebekah Vardy of being a ‘bully’ during their time in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! together back in 2017.

Iain claimed that the wife of football star Jamie Vardy made him ‘f**king miserable and isolated’ during their stint on the show five years ago.

He revealed he turned down the request to take part in an interview about how Rebekah ‘is so brave for promoting mental health’.

Iain took to Twitter to tell his followers: “Just had an interview request to talk about how Rebekah Vardy is so brave for promoting mental health...she contributed to me being f**king miserable and isolated in the jungle...so, that's a pass from me."

Iain Lee accused Rebekah Vardy of being a 'bully' during their time in I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV

Iain Lee and Rebekah Vardy were co-stars in I'm A Celeb 2017. Picture: Getty

He then went on to share his response to the outlet that asked for the interview, sharing in a statement: “I feel I have to explain my refusal. I don’t know if you saw any of I’m A Celebrity when I was in there.

“Vardy was a bully, a liar and a manipulator. She was part of a team that targeted me and made much of my time in there miserable.

“Her first comment to me was ‘I think you’re a bit of a t**t’. She encouraged people not to talk to and left me isolated (apart from two camp mates who were not taken in by her).

“When she came out of the camp she told lies about me. She bullied my sister who was staying in Australia and told her ‘in my world, men don’t cry’.”

Iain Lee hit out at Rebekah Vardy for promoting mental health awareness. Picture: Getty

Iain continued: “Part of me hopes your email is a ruse to get an interview from me which I think is about her bravery and they you skewer to make it about her bullying and belittling.

“I hope the latter is correct because if you are trying to show her as a mental health ambassador, I’m afraid you couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Rebekah vehemently denied bullying claims at the time and sobbed as she insisted she didn’t target Iain as part of a gang.

Iain previously accused the WAG for bullying him, saying in 2019 that they didn’t get on during their time on I’m A Celeb, adding: “I found her very dark… I got a very dark energy from her.”

Rebekah is yet to respond to the new comments.

