Iain Lee Accuses Rebekah Vardy Of ‘Being A Bully’ As She Promotes Mental Health Awareness

8 June 2022, 11:43

Iain Lee slammed Rebekah Vardy for promoting mental health awareness
Iain Lee slammed Rebekah Vardy for promoting mental health awareness. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Iain Lee has hit out at ‘bully’ Rebekah Vardy for promoting mental health awareness.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Broadcaster Iain Lee has accused Rebekah Vardy of being a ‘bully’ during their time in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! together back in 2017.

Iain claimed that the wife of football star Jamie Vardy made him ‘f**king miserable and isolated’ during their stint on the show five years ago.

Wayne Rooney And Jamie Vardy Weigh In On 'Wagatha Christie' Trial

He revealed he turned down the request to take part in an interview about how Rebekah ‘is so brave for promoting mental health’.

Iain took to Twitter to tell his followers: “Just had an interview request to talk about how Rebekah Vardy is so brave for promoting mental health...she contributed to me being f**king miserable and isolated in the jungle...so, that's a pass from me."

Iain Lee accused Rebekah Vardy of being a 'bully' during their time in I'm A Celeb
Iain Lee accused Rebekah Vardy of being a 'bully' during their time in I'm A Celeb. Picture: ITV
Iain Lee and Rebekah Vardy were co-stars in I'm A Celeb 2017
Iain Lee and Rebekah Vardy were co-stars in I'm A Celeb 2017. Picture: Getty

He then went on to share his response to the outlet that asked for the interview, sharing in a statement: “I feel I have to explain my refusal. I don’t know if you saw any of I’m A Celebrity when I was in there. 

“Vardy was a bully, a liar and a manipulator. She was part of a team that targeted me and made much of my time in there miserable.

“Her first comment to me was ‘I think you’re a bit of a t**t’. She encouraged people not to talk to and left me isolated (apart from two camp mates who were not taken in by her).

“When she came out of the camp she told lies about me. She bullied my sister who was staying in Australia and told her ‘in my world, men don’t cry’.”

Iain Lee hit out at Rebekah Vardy for promoting mental health awareness
Iain Lee hit out at Rebekah Vardy for promoting mental health awareness. Picture: Getty

Iain continued: “Part of me hopes your email is a ruse to get an interview from me which I think is about her bravery and they you skewer to make it about her bullying and belittling.

“I hope the latter is correct because if you are trying to show her as a mental health ambassador, I’m afraid you couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Rebekah vehemently denied bullying claims at the time and sobbed as she insisted she didn’t target Iain as part of a gang.

Iain previously accused the WAG for bullying him, saying in 2019 that they didn’t get on during their time on I’m A Celeb, adding: “I found her very dark… I got a very dark energy from her.”

Rebekah is yet to respond to the new comments.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All the facts about Love Islander Ekin-Su

Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Get To Know The Actress-Turned-Bombshell

Love Island

Get to know Love Island's Tasha Ghouri from age and job to boyfriend history

Meet Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri: From Music Video Cameo To Her Famous Exes

Love Island's Luca accuses Andrew of 'snaking' him out of getting to know Tasha

Love Island’s Luca ‘Fuming’ As He And Andrew Clash Over Tasha

Everything you need to know about Afia Tonkmor

Love Island's Afia Tonkmor: 5 Things You Need To Know About The Bombshell

Love Island

Michael Owen responds to Love Island jokes about his daughter

Michael Owen Shoots Down Love Island Jokes About Gemma On Live TV

Love Island

Meet the 2022 Love Island contestants as the cast are confirmed

Love Island's 2022 Line-Up: Meet All The Contestants Including New Bombshells

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Ant and Dec's Geordie Quiz

WATCH: Ant & Dec Challenge Roman Kemp To A 'Geordie-Off'

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star