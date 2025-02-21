Euphoria's Hunter Schafer says her passport now lists her as male due to new laws

21 February 2025, 18:01

Euphoria's Hunter Schafer says her passport now lists her as male due to new laws
Euphoria's Hunter Schafer says her passport now lists her as male due to new laws. Picture: Dominique Charriau/WireImage, Hunter Schafer via TikTok
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Hunter Scahfer is a trans woman but new US legislation fails to recognise her gender.

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer has revealed that her passport now lists her sex as male following new US legislation.

If you've been following US politics lately you will already be well aware that laws regarding trans rights are changing rapidly. In January, Donald Trump issued an executive order where only two sexes are recognised in US law - male and female. On top of that, the law declares that neither sex can be changed and ignores "gender identity".

Now, beloved actress Hunter, who is best known for her work as Jules in Euphoria and Tigris Snow in Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, has spoken out about how the laws affect her and other trans women.

Hunter Schafer reveals gender on passport is now changed

Taking to TikTok, Hunter posted an eight minute video reacting to her sex being changed to male in her passport as a result of the new law. In her video, Hunter explained that her drivers license and passports have all listed her sex as female since her teens. However, her passport was stolen in Barcelona last year and she had to get it replaced.

After using an emergency passport for a year, Hunter had to apply for a new official passport. She received her new passport today (Feb 21) and it lists her sex as male.

Reacting to the passport in the video, Hunter said: "I was shocked. I just didn’t think it was actually going to happen.”

Explaining why she posted the video, Hunter said: "I’m not making this post to fear-monger, or to create drama, or receive consolation, I don’t need it. But I do think it’s worth posting to note the reality of the situation."

Hunter Schafer at Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024
Hunter Schafer at Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024. Picture: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Hunter added: "I want to acknowledge my privilege, not only as a celebrity trans woman who is white […] I pass, and it still happened. […] No one, no matter how wealthy or white or pretty or whatever is excluded. […] I don’t give a f--k that they put an ‘M’ on my passport. It doesn’t change really anything about me or my transness."

She continued: "However, it does make life a little harder. I’m pretty sure it’s gonna come along with having to out myself to border patrol agents […] much more often than I would like to or is really necessary. And thinking about other trans women or other trans people who this might be happening to.”

Our thoughts are with Hunter and any other trans people experiencing similar issues at this time.

